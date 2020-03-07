But on May 21, Delgado failed the test — because there was one thing the blind man didn’t anticipate.

Born 100 percent blind, the 23-year-old legal permanent resident had been studying English for the past six years since coming to the United States from Mexico as a teenager, learning by listening in school and on the radio. He practiced all the civics questions that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services officers would ask him for the citizenship test. He got a vision exam by an optometrist so he could prove he is legally blind, asking in his application that he be given the test in Braille.

That day in May, Delgado had whizzed through the civics portion, which was oral. He spelled all the English words correctly when asked — words like Thanksgiving and president.

But then came the big problem: the reading portion of the exam.

The agent said they received his request for Braille, but, unfortunately, the agency did not have Braille available.

It offered only large print.

‘‘I’m like, ‘I don’t read large print,’’’ he said. ‘‘I’m totally blind.”

The officer gave him ‘‘three attempts to read a sentence’’ in English, as the agency describes it in a letter Delgado provided. And, predictably, whether the print was large or small, Delgado couldn’t read what he couldn’t see.

The agent told him that he should come back for a second interview another time so the agents could waive the reading test — but only if he visited an ophthalmologist, rather than an optometrist, to certify he is 100 percent blind. Delgado, who does not have health insurance, said he could not afford to see the specialist.

And so late last month, the letter arrived in the mail from Citizenship and Immigration Services: ‘‘Unfortunately, you were unable to read a sentence in the English language,’’ it said. ‘‘Regrettably, you were unable to achieve a passing score on the reading portion of the naturalization test.’”

For Delgado, the entire experience has been ‘‘astonishing.”

‘‘I really wasn’t expecting not to be provided that very basic accommodation,’’ he told The Washington Post last week. ‘‘It was quite a shocker, honestly.’’

Delgado’s situation is exactly the kind of barrier to obtaining citizenship that Citizenship and Immigration Services has been working on fixing after years of not offering the citizenship test in Braille to blind immigrants, according to a 2018 agency memo describing the problems disabled immigrants face.

According to spokespeople, the agency finally started to offer the test in Braille to blind applicants in November — just months after Delgado took it.

Darcy Kriha, Delgado’s pro bono attorney who handles cases involving the Americans With Disabilities Act, said she is hopeful the agency will fix Delgado’s case. She said Citizenship and Immigration Services has since contacted her client after CBS Chicago first reported his story last week and has set up another appointment with him on Friday. Delgado believes he may finally be accommodated, leading to citizenship.

But Kriha said the barriers that Delgado encountered along the way never should have happened, including being asked to prove his disability with a doctor’s note despite it being obvious.

‘‘The ADA itself does not require diagnosis by an MD,’’ Kriha said. ‘‘Can a public agency decide that’s the criteria it wants to adopt? I suppose so, but only to the point that it does not become a barrier. For Lucio, it was definitely a barrier.’’

Delgado was born diagnosed with retinopathy of prematurity, meaning his eyes developed abnormally because he was premature. He said his family came to the United States with green cards to escape fear of local drug cartels and so he would have better educational opportunities and accommodations for his disability. He was set on becoming a US citizen from the moment he set foot in the country — ‘‘Aug. 27, 2013, at 5:30 in the morning,’’ he said. Soon, he settled in Chicago and later, about 70 miles south in Pembroke Township, Ill., where he helps out on his family farm.

He said he never encountered any problems being accommodated until arriving for his citizenship interview.

‘‘This was my first letdown in America,’’ he said.

Disabled immigrants are allowed to petition for a medical waiver on certain portions of a test, but only if there is no accommodation that can help them pass it. The only accommodation that would have helped Delgado is Braille.

But Delgado said he hit a wall when the officer told him he would need to have an ophthalmologist fill out the medical waiver.

‘‘I think that the burden is unreasonably shifted to persons with disabilities to petition for their accommodations,’’ said Jake Benhabib, a Boston-based pro bono attorney at Project Citizenship who is unrelated to Delgado’s case. “And they have to do it in a very particular bureaucratic way — which is unclear and requires several steps — rather than the government really being able to provide it for them.’’