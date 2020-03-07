After the city of Venice canceled its cherished carnival and governments warned citizens against travel to Italy, the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak, the country is facing a possible recession. Hotel occupancy rates in the lagoon city are down to 1 to 2 percent.

Around the world, more and more countries were bracing for a big increase in virus cases. Western countries have been increasingly imitating China — where the virus first emerged late last year, and which has suffered the vast majority of infections — by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events.

BEIJING — The coronavirus tightened its grip on day-to-day life around the world on Saturday as ports in several countries turned back ships with infected passengers, Iran declared a “sacred jihad” against the virus, and the Vatican announced it would livestream the pope’s weekly blessing.

Italy saw its biggest one-day jump in infections, and the Vatican decided to livestream the pope’s Sunday blessing to prevent people gathering at St. Peter’s Square.

Passenger-packed cruise ships confronted their own virus problems.

Officials in California were deciding Saturday where to dock the Grand Princess cruise ship, after 21 tested positive for the virus. There is evidence the ship now idling off San Francisco was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of almost 20 cases during an earlier voyage.

“Those that will need to be quarantined will be quarantined,” Vice President Mike Pence said. ‘‘Those who will require medical help will receive it.” President Trump said he would have preferred not to let the passengers disembark onto American soil but would defer to medical experts.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the number of coronavirus cases in New York rose to 76, including a driver who apparently worked for Uber in Queens and two unexplained positive tests of patients hundreds of miles to the north.

Cuomo said the state of emergency would allow New York’s government to respond faster by lifting regulations.

Also Saturday, the American Conservative Union said a person at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference last weekend was infected with the virus before attending the event. A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and the Centers for Disease Control confirmed the result, the group said.

Transmission of the virus is now going in every direction.

While the global death toll has risen past 3,400, more people have now recovered from the virus than are sickened by it. As of Saturday, nearly 90,000 cases have been reported in Asia; more than 8,000 in Europe; 6,000 in the Mideast; about 450 in North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean, and fewer than 50 cases reported so far in Africa.

While many scientists say the world is clearly in the grips of a pandemic — a serious global outbreak — the World Health Organization isn’t calling it that yet, saying the word might spook the world further.

The virus is still much less widespread than flu epidemics, which cause up to 5 million severe cases around the world and up to 650,000 deaths annually, according to the WHO.

In Iran, fears over the virus and the government’s waning credibility have become major challenges to leaders already reeling from American sanctions. More than 1,000 infections were confirmed overnight, bringing the country’s total to 5,823 cases, including 145 deaths.

The government declared a “sacred jihad” against the virus: Wearing gas masks and waterproof fatigues, members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard sprayed down streets and hospitals with disinfectants.

China reported 99 new cases on Saturday, its first daily increase of less than 100 since January, and 28 new fatalities. But while infections were increasing more slowly, the country was struck anew by tragedy: A hotel used for medical observation of people who had contact with coronavirus patients collapsed on Saturday, trapping 70 people inside, according to local news reports.

Countries outside Asia stepped up efforts to control the outbreak.

Saudi Arabia banned spectators at any sports competitions starting Saturday. The NBA and British sports teams are considering the same.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging older adults and people with severe medical conditions to “stay home as much as possible’’ and avoid crowds.

Most people who get the virus have mild cases, though the elderly face greater risks. Among the many new cases in Europe on Saturday was a doctor in Slovenia who was in contact with more than 100 people in a nursing home after a ski trip to neighboring Italy.

Global markets were enjoying a weekend respite from panic, but the world economy faced mounting damage. China, the world’s biggest trader, reported Saturday its exports tumbled 17.2 percent from a year earlier in January and February.

Material from The New York Times and Bloomberg News is included in this report.