JERUSALEM — A defiant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday he was “not going anywhere” even after he again fell short of a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies in his country’s third election in less than a year. Convening what he called an “emergency conference,” Netanyahu accused his opponents of trying to “steal the elections” by aligning with Arab-led parties he said were hostile to the state. The election results looked to extend the country’s year-old political deadlock and weaken the longtime leader as he prepares to go on trial for corruption charges later this month. The embattled Netanyahu had been looking for a decisive victory in Monday’s vote. But a final count announced by the election commission determined that while Netanyahu’s Likud party emerged as the largest individual party, with his smaller allies, his right-wing bloc captured just 58 seats, well short of the 61-seat majority. (AP)

Lebanon

Country to stop paying on loans

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s prime minister said Saturday the government will suspend payment of $1.2 billion in loans, marking the crisis-hit country’s first-ever default on its sovereign debt amid ongoing popular unrest. Hassan Diab made the announcement in a televised address to the Lebanese people, saying the country will seek to restructure its massive debt. The $1.2 billion Eurobond matures on Monday. The default marks a new chapter in the crisis and could have severe repercussions on the tiny country, risking legal action by lenders that could further aggravate and push Lebanon’s economy toward financial collapse. The currency has already lost up to 60 percent of its value on the dollar on the black market and banks have imposed crippling capital controls on cash withdrawals and transfers. Diab said Lebanon’s debt reached $90 billion or 170 percent of GDP, making it one of the highest in the world. He added that the total debt and interest Lebanon had to pay back in 2020 is at $4.6 billion. (AP)

Pakistan

17 dead as homes collapse amid rains

PESHAWAR — Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan caused scores of mud houses to collapse, killing at least 17 people, mostly children, and injuring over 30 others, a disaster management official said Saturday. Taimoor Khan, spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province disaster management authority, said at least 49 houses were partly or fully destroyed by heavy rains and thunderstorms that started Wednesday. He said relief goods have been dispatched to the affected districts. Heavy rains and thunderstorms cause heavy damage every year in mountainous northwestern Pakistan, where in most areas many people build mud and brick houses. (AP)