But Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, got a day ahead of the plan. At noon on Feb. 25, just as Trump was boarding Air Force One in New Delhi for his flight home, she told reporters on a conference call that life in the United States was about to change.

If he approved, they would level with the public.

WASHINGTON — After weeks of conflicting signals from the Trump administration about the coronavirus, the government’s top health officials decided late last month that when President Trump returned from a trip to India, they would tell him they had to be more blunt about the dangers of the outbreak.

“The disruption to everyday life might be severe,” she said. Schools might have to close, conferences could be canceled, businesses might make employees work from home. She had told her own children, she said, to prepare for “significant disruption to our lives.”

The stock market plummeted, cable news blared apocalyptic headlines, and by the time Trump landed at Joint Base Andrews early the next morning, his critics were accusing him of sowing confusion on an issue of life or death.

The president immediately got on the phone with Alex Azar, his secretary of health and human services. That call scared people, he shouted, referring to Messonnier’s warnings. Are we at the point that we will have to start closing schools? the president added, alarmed, according to an official who heard about the call.

To health officials, the message needed to change with the outbreak. “The epicenter was shifting” as the number of cases outside China surpassed those inside, said Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC. “The issue of what this might mean to us became more important.”

From the beginning, the Trump administration’s attempts to forestall an outbreak of a virus now spreading rapidly across the globe was marked by a raging internal debate about how far to go in telling Americans the truth. Even as the government’s scientists and leading health experts raised the alarm early and pushed for aggressive action, they faced resistance and doubt at the White House — especially from the president — about spooking financial markets and inciting panic.

“It’s going to all work out,” Trump said as recently as Thursday night. “Everybody has to be calm. It’s going to work out.”

Health experts say that telling people to remain calm is an effective message in an epidemic, and it is appropriate that it come from the president. Clear, honest communication is also crucial, and the United States has at times criticized China and other governments for being less than transparent.

But from Trump’s first comments on the virus in January to his rambling remarks at the CDC on Friday, health experts say the administration has struggled to strike an effective balance between encouraging calm, providing key information, and leading an assertive response. The confused signals from the Trump administration, they say, left Americans unprepared for a public health crisis and delayed their understanding of a virus that has reached at least 28 states, infected more than 300 people and killed at least 17.

Azar was at his home in Bethesda, Md., on Friday, Jan. 3, when Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC’s director, called to tell him China had potentially discovered a new coronavirus. Azar told his chief of staff to make sure that the National Security Council was aware.

This is a very big deal, Azar told him.

On Saturday, Jan. 18, a day after the CDC dispatched 100 people to three American airports to screen travelers coming from Wuhan, China, Azar made his first call to Trump about the virus. The president insisted on talking about e-cigarettes first, but Azar steered him to the virus.

Four days later, during a two-day trip to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, the president chose to focus on the positive. “We have it under control,” he said. “It’s going to be just fine.”

By the end of January, the virus was veering out of control in China, the source of 23,000 visitors to the United States each day. Any one of them could be the trigger for a new and undetected American outbreak.

Over four days in the White House Situation Room, the nation’s top public health and national security officials engaged in a fierce debate over whether to take the extraordinary step of banning travel from China.

By Thursday, Jan. 30, the public health officials had come around. Azar, Redfield, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, agreed that a ban on travel from the epidemic’s center could buy some time to put into place prevention and testing measures.

The debate moved that afternoon to the Oval Office, where Azar and others urged the president to approve the ban. “The situation has changed radically,” Azar told Trump.

Others in the room urged being more cautious, arguing that a ban could have unforeseen consequences. The president sided with his more aggressive aides, and announced the ban next day.

Still, Trump was publicly upbeat about the effects of the virus.

The president’s motorcade pulled onto the main CDC campus in Atlanta just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, passing protesters holding signs that said “Have faith in science” and “We need a vaccine against Trump.”

Ten weeks after the virus first emerged in China, the total number of confirmed cases in the world surged past 100,000 and public health experts warned darkly that the outbreak was far from over.

During his visit to the CDC, Trump told reporters that he was not inclined to let 21 people who tested positive for the virus on a cruise ship off the coast of California onto American soil.

His concern? It would increase the tally for the number of people infected in the United States. “Because I like the numbers being where they are,” the president said.