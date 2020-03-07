When Senator Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday, it was a devastating blow for her supporters and the 1,000-some staff members she had hired from coast to coast. But within hours, hundreds of alerts began popping up on their phones: emojis of whiskey pours, clinking champagne flutes, sloshing beer mugs, martinis, and red wineglasses.

Welcome to the unseen and surprise Venmo economy of collapsed campaigns in 2020, where political operatives have been, for months, sending drinking money digitally to their friends, former colleagues and rivals using the money-transferring app.

“It’s like a Candygram but in 2020,” said Lily Adams, former communications director for Senator Kamala Harris. “But better and far more useful.”

Advertisement

The practice has spread unexpectedly and unplanned from campaign to campaign, like a viral video with a life of its own: $10 here, $25, even $100. It peaked this past week as Warren followed Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Michael Bloomberg to the exits.

Drinks soon followed.

“A campaign staffer doesn’t want your thoughts and prayers,” said Lis Smith, the hard-charging former senior adviser to Buttigieg, who has both sent and received campaign-concluding Venmo cash. “They just want your cash for Bud Light and shots of Jameson.”

The crucible of presidential campaigns — even unionized ones like much of the Democratic field had — is intense. The hours are long, the scrutiny is severe, and the pressure is extreme. Then, in an instant, it’s over.

“I’m not an astronaut,” Adams said. “But I would imagine that it’s like leaving the Earth’s atmosphere — and all that fire and pressure — and suddenly you’re in zero gravity and it all stops.”

The campaign, that thing that had grounded them for months and sometimes years, is gone. Those who have experienced that swift change in pressure have sought to ease reentry with a slosh fund of sorts.

Advertisement

Chris Hayden, the deputy communications director for Warren, had never heard of this tradition until, all of a sudden, he started getting cash alerts midday Thursday.

“It is very appreciated and I intend to use it on junior staff,” Hayden said in an interview from the bar at about 5:30 p.m., where his table of colleagues had instructed the waitstaff not to let the beer pitchers run dry. “I did not know about this!”

Some operatives have already gone through the exercise twice, having jumped from one losing 2020 campaign to another. Such is life in a race where 28 Democrats ran for president, and only three remain.

“The first one I got was when Beto dropped out,” said Aleigha Cavalier, who was former representative Beto O’Rourke’s national press secretary.

Cavalier went on to work for Deval Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor, in his last-minute bid. When he quit in February, she got more cash via Venmo. So when Warren exited the race, she returned the favor. “We’re family,” Cavalier said of a cross-campaign culture of respect. “You take care of each other.”

Addisu Demissie, who was Senator Cory Booker’s campaign manager, said he had sent out about $600 on Thursday. When Booker dropped out, he similarly received hundreds of dollars, all unsolicited.

“There has definitely been a little economy of this,” he said. “It really did mean a lot that day we got out. People know what the fight is like.”

Advertisement

This past week, the practice spread beyond the inner sanctum of campaign staff to surrogates — and even some strangers — on the internet.

Brandon Wolf, a gay-rights activist and survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., endorsed Warren last fall after a personal phone call from her and traveled the country as a surrogate. On Thursday, he jumped on Twitter to praise Warren’s “liberty green” army — her campaign’s adopted color.

“Tired: asking Warren staff what’s next,” he wrote. “Wired: buying Warren staff a cocktail.”