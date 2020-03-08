For the first time in four years, NASA is hiring new astronauts.

The job application opened last week for the ‘‘Artemis generation’’ of space explorers. The Artemis program’s goal is to return to the moon by 2024 — and land the first woman on it. As the job description notes, ‘‘Extensive travel required.’’

The competition is sure to be fierce. The last time NASA sought astronauts, 18,300 people applied for 14 slots. (That is an acceptance rate, as The Washington Post noted at the time, of a one-twelfth of a percent.)