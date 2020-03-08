Two days later, he was back on Fox defending Trump’s attacks on prosecutors seeking a long prison sentence for his convicted friend Roger Stone. “The president was right to call it out,” Meadows said. A week after that, Meadows was on Fox again, offering commentary on a Democratic debate. “The clear winner tonight,” he concluded, “was Donald Trump.”

PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day last month, Mark Meadows went on Fox News to defend President Trump’s decision to begin purging the government of officials perceived to be disloyal to him. “Part of his administration is trying to defeat the Trump agenda,” Meadows declared.

For three years, Trump could reliably count on tuning into his favorite television network and finding his favorite congressman carrying his flag in one political battle after another. Now Meadows, a retiring Republican representative from North Carolina and onetime leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, will transform himself from outside ally to inside consigliere as he takes over as Trump’s fourth White House chief of staff in 38 months.

Whether he can be any more successful than his predecessors in managing a White House that defies management remains to be seen, but Meadows takes over at a moment of singular challenges for the president. The country faces a health, economic and societal crisis with the coronavirus even as it heads into a presidential campaign season that, if anything, promises to be even more brutal than the last one in 2016.

Reince Priebus, John Kelly and Mick Mulvaney each tried to navigate Trump’s harum-scarum West Wing in his own way, alternately trying to control, channel or enable, the advice-resistant president, only to eventually fall out of favor. Meadows has an advantage none of them did in that he had been a political confidant and ardent champion for much longer before taking the job, but he has never been tested like this before.

“The president hasn’t gone through four chiefs of staff in 3½ years because he’s trying to figure out how to govern,” said Chris Whipple, author of “The Gatekeepers,” a history of those who served in the role. “He’s gone through four chiefs because he’s not interested in governing. He lives to campaign — to divide, demonize, and disrupt — not to get things done.”

In that sense, then, Meadows may make sense. A former real estate developer turned conservative bomb-thrower, Meadows made his name as a disrupter of the system, clashing repeatedly with House Republican leaders over spending, immigration, and other issues, and inciting the rebellion that forced Speaker John Boehner to step down in 2015.

Meadows has helped blow up bipartisan deals over the budget, health care, and immigration that he argued had sold out conservative principles and was an architect of the partial government shutdown of 2018-19 that failed to win Trump the border wall money he demanded. He famously blew up at Speaker Paul Ryan, Boehner’s successor, on the floor during a contentious vote.

Boehner and Ryan considered Meadows an irresponsible agitator who cared only about getting attention for himself and nothing at all about governance. Rather than making progress, they believed, Meadows cared only about making a point. But to his admirers, Meadows puts principle above pragmatism even at a cost to his own party.

While unpopular among establishment Republicans, Meadows has a genial manner that has helped him forge unlikely relationships with some Democrats, who say that unlike Trump, he can vigorously argue issues without making it personal.

Among his most notable friends across the aisle was Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who died in October and was a top target of Trump’s racially charged attacks on Twitter. Meadows gave a moving eulogy at Cummings’ memorial service that talked about the value of the “unexpected friendship.”

Meadows, 60, ran for the House from western North Carolina in 2012 as an outspoken critic of the Republican establishment.

Like Trump, Meadows encouraged the birther movement that spread the lie that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States. “2012 is the time we are going to send Mr. Obama home to Kenya or wherever it is,” he said that year. He later called it “probably a poor choice of words on my part” and said that he believed Obama was an American citizen.

But he was not initially sold on Trump. By the 2016 election year, Meadows had helped found the Freedom Caucus, which made a point of prioritizing fidelity to conservative policy over party-line discipline, much to the chagrin of Boehner and Ryan. Trump, a former Democrat who supported abortion rights and gun control, was a suspect figure.

Meadows privately expressed reluctance to go to the Republican National Convention in Cleveland that year because he did not want to be associated with Trump and thought it was only a question of how badly the reality television star would lose that year not whether he would, Tim Alberta wrote in “American Carnage.”

Still, he campaigned for Trump in the fall and was friendly with Stephen Bannon, the candidate’s chief strategist. After Trump proved him wrong on Election Day, Meadows made a point of aligning himself with the incoming president, so much so that it provoked a shouting match at a Freedom Caucus meeting where other members were concerned, according to Alberta’s book.

Over the past three years, Meadows proved to have considerable influence over Trump, encouraging him to reject compromises with Democrats and moderate Republicans. He was seen in the West Wing probably more than any other congressman and spoke with the president by phone probably more than any of his colleagues — so much so that some White House aides reportedly sought to block his calls.

Meadows announced in December that he would not run for a fifth term but made clear even then that he would remain in Trump’s camp. “My work with President Trump and his administration is only beginning,” he said at the time.

In the months since, he and the president were coy about what that would mean, although everyone suspected he would end up in Mulvaney’s corner office and no one was surprised when Trump announced it by Twitter on Friday evening.