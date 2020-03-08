“The Biden campaign has not reached out to me or asked for my support,” he added. “The Sanders campaign has, and they responded to the issues I raised.”

“With the exception of Native Americans, African-Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States, and our needs are not moderate,” Jackson, a longtime civil rights activist and presidential candidate in 1984 and 1988, said in a statement. “A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson endorsed Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont for president Sunday, offering support that the senator and his team hope will rally black voters to their side before a make-or-break Democratic primary race in Michigan.

Advertisement

Speaking before thousand of voters gathered in the western Michigan city of Grand Rapids, Sanders lavished praise on Jackson, citing his insurgent bid for the White House in 1988, when he became a leading candidate before ultimately losing to Governor Michael Dukakis of Massachusetts.

“It is one of the honors of my life to be supported by a man who has put his life on the line for the last 50 years fighting for justice,” he told a largely white crowd of thousands gathered for an outdoor rally. “Everything that Jesse Jackson said is what this campaign is about.”

Sanders has cast his two presidential campaigns in the lineage of Jackson’s 1988 presidential bid, telling advisers in 2015 that he hoped to model his 2016 operation after that effort. Political contemporaries, the two septuagenarian liberal activists are longtime allies: In 1988, Sanders, then the mayor of Burlington, Vt., was slapped by an “irate citizen” after supporting Jackson in the state’s caucuses.

Michigan’s caucuses that year marked a high point for Jackson’s campaign. He beat Dukakis in the state by building support among black voters and liberal white caucusgoers — a similar coalition to the one Sanders hopes to rally when the state votes in its primary Tuesday.

Advertisement

New York Times

Trump meets Bolsonaro, but leaves tariffs on the table

President Trump hosted President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil for a festive dinner at his Florida estate Saturday but refused to rule out steel and iron tariffs that have created tension in the relationship between the two most populous countries of the Western Hemisphere.

As he welcomed Bolsonaro to Mar-a-Lago, Trump hailed his Brazilian counterpart and celebrated their friendship. “Brazil loves him,” the president said with Bolsonaro at his side. “The USA loves him. Great job.”

Asked about tariffs, Trump initially ducked the question, saying only, “The friendship is probably stronger now than it’s ever been.” Pressed if he would forgo tariffs, he said, “I don’t make any promises.”

Trump and Bolsonaro enjoy one of the closest relationships that the president has in the Western Hemisphere. A conservative advocate of immigration restrictions like the American leader, Bolsonaro is often called the Trump of the Tropics, and his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, has made a point of visiting Mar-a-Lago on his own more than once to rub shoulders with top Trump administration officials and allies.

Eduardo Bolsonaro sat with his father at the president’s table Saturday night, joined by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on the other side, along with Robert O’Brien, the national security adviser. The elder Bolsonaro made no comments during the brief periods when reporters were brought in to record the scene.

Advertisement

New York Times

Trump to skip St. Patrick’s luncheon on Capitol Hill

Irish eyes at the US Capitol will not smile on President Trump on St. Patrick’s Day.

Trump is skipping an annual bipartisan luncheon with House and Senate lawmakers celebrating the ties that bind the United States and Ireland, a White House spokesman said.

Trump blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Since the speaker has chosen to tear this nation apart with her actions and her rhetoric, the president will not participate in moments where she so often chooses to drive discord and disunity,’’ spokesman Judd Deere said in an emailed statement.

The House speaker traditionally hosts the luncheon.

Trump instead will celebrate with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House on Thursday — five days before St. Patrick’s Day.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, said congressional support for the US-Ireland relationship has never been stronger.

“One would think that the White House could set petty, partisan politics aside for this historic occasion,” Hammill said in an e-mail.

Trump attended the luncheon in 2017 and 2018 when Republican Representative Paul Ryan of Wisconsin was speaker, and in 2019, after Pelosi, a California Democrat, won back the gavel.

Trump remains incensed at Pelosi for leading the Democratic-controlled House in December to impeach him after he asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden while delaying delivery of military aid Congress had approved to help the country defend against Russian aggression. The Senate’s Republican majority voted in February to acquit Trump.

Speaker Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill of Massachusetts hosted the first St. Patrick’s Day lunch in 1983. President Ronald Reagan and other House and Senate lawmakers attended the gathering, which had been arranged to ease tension between the two Irish-American leaders, according to the House.

Advertisement

Associated Press

Hillary Clinton says she’ll support Sanders if nominated

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton said she will support Senator Bernie Sanders if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination, but she did not commit to campaigning on his behalf.

Clinton weighed in on the 2020 Democratic race in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that aired Sunday. Her comments come amid an increasingly tense race between Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden for the party’s nomination to face President Trump in November.

‘‘I will support the nominee of the Democratic Party,’’ Clinton said when asked whether she would campaign for Sanders. Pressed again, she suggested that the decision is up to Sanders.

‘‘I don’t know if he would ask me to campaign for him, Fareed, because I have no idea what he is thinking about for a general election campaign,’’ Clinton said. ‘‘As I’ve said many times, I do not think he’s our strongest nominee against Donald Trump.’’

Clinton and Sanders fought a bitter race for the Democratic presidential nomination four years ago, and the rift between both candidates — and their supporters — was front and center in the final months of the campaign.

Sanders waited more than a month to endorse Clinton after losing the nomination to her, and even then, his reluctance to fully embrace her candidacy was evident . By contrast, Clinton and Biden worked together in the Obama administration.

Advertisement

Washington Post