CLEVELAND — At least one person was killed and 17 people were injured when gunfire erupted late Saturday following a fight at a party in Cleveland attended by multiple motorcycle clubs, police said.

A 48-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds when police officers responded to an address in a neighborhood on the city’s east side at about 11:30 p.m. Police said many other victims left the scene in private vehicles and began to arrive at various hospitals.

Police said they learned there had been a party there attended by “multiple motorcycle clubs.’’ A fight broke out and some people were ejected from the party, but they returned firing shots at other people, some of whom fired back.