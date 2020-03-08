The prestigious school said it would switch to online instruction for the final two weeks of the quarter. It was the latest to take action amid the spread of the virus.

■ The University of Washington, which has more than 55,000 students on three campuses, announced Friday that it would switch to virtual classes, and some smaller schools in and near the hard-hit Seattle area, such as Pacific Lutheran University, announced similar plans.

■ Rice University in Houston on Sunday canceled in-person classes for this week and canceled gatherings of 100 or more people through the end of April. An employee tested positive for Covid-19 last week after international travel, university officials said in issuing the alert.

‘‘Like some of our peers, Rice is preparing for the possibility of delivering the majority of its classes remotely if that should prove necessary,’’ officials wrote in an alert to the campus. Research will continue, they noted, because it is generally limited to small groups.

■ Columbia University announced Sunday that classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday and that the university strongly discouraged nonessential gatherings of more than 25 people. There are no confirmed cases among Columbia students, faculty, or staff, but the Ivy League school’s president wrote that someone had been quarantined, and that the suspension of classes will allow the school to prepare for a shift to remote classes for the remainder of the week.

In addition, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute said it will play host to its ECAC men’s hockey quarterfinal series against Harvard University this coming weekend without fans in response to two confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York’s Capital Region. RPI will play host to Harvard on Friday and Saturday, with the deciding game of the best-of-three next Sunday if necessary. All three games will be conducted without spectators.

Stanford, with its international reputation, will be closely watched as other university leaders grapple with how best to fight the outbreak. The campus remains open, with health and other services available, and research continues, according to a message to students from a university official, but students are not required to be there.

It’s jarring to make these changes at the end of the quarter, as finals approach, said Courtney Douglas, a senior who was driving home to San Diego on Sunday with friends. She had packed up clothing and books the night before, and students choosing to leave campus were essentially saying goodbye, unsure of when or whether they would return, she said. Their worries about finishing coursework remotely and being able to graduate to start jobs, she added, are tempered by their understanding of the broader context of a global epidemic. ‘‘People are losing their lives to this.’’

Some students and others have worried that the campus in California was an increasingly unsafe place to be as Covid-19 infections, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were reported nearby.