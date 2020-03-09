Gaetz boarded Air Force One in Orlando through the front door just steps behind the president, who had stopped there for a fund-raiser on the way back to Washington. Shortly after takeoff, Gaetz learned that he had been in touch with an infected person at the Conservative Political Action Conference late last month, according to two people informed about the situation.

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, who attended a party with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate over the weekend and traveled with him from Florida to the capital Monday afternoon, announced an hour after getting off the president’s plane that he would remain out of contact with other people for the next few days.

WASHINGTON — Two Republican members of Congress who have spent time with President Trump in the last few days, including one who just rode back to Washington on Air Force One, put themselves into self-quarantine Monday because of concern over exposure to coronavirus.

He then essentially quarantined himself, sitting in a section of the plane alone. Reporters spotted Gaetz getting off the back of the plane at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland outside Washington, where he was then escorted to a waiting car.

“While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon,” Gaetz’s staff wrote on his Twitter feed. “Under doctor’s usual precautionary recommendations, he’ll remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week.”

Representative Doug Collins, R-Ga., who toured the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta with Trump on Friday, likewise went into isolation Monday after being told by the CDC that it had found a photograph of him with the infected person at the conservative conference.

Collins was on the tarmac when Trump landed in Atlanta on Friday and shook the president’s hand before joining him on the tour of the CDC. “While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution,” Collins wrote on his Twitter feed.

That makes four members of Congress who have now quarantined themselves because of their potential exposure at the conservative conference, including Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona, both Republicans.

The latest development came hours after Trump’s campaign called off a “Women for Trump” bus tour featuring his daughter-in-law and other top election surrogates amid ongoing concerns about the coronavirus, two people close to the campaign said.

The three-day bus tour through the key battleground states of Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania was supposed to begin Monday, featuring Lara Trump, wife of the president’s son Eric Trump; Kayleigh McEnany, a campaign spokeswoman; and Mercedes Schlapp, a former White House adviser whose husband oversees the Conservative Political Action Conference, where an attendee has tested positive for the virus.

But after an advisory was sent out broadly last week, the bus tour was quietly postponed, with notices going to reporters and attendees who were planning to participate. A campaign spokeswoman cited “scheduling conflicts.” But the two people familiar with the events said the decision came after Schlapp sought a postponement in the wake of the diagnosis of the person who attended the CPAC event.

After publication of this article, Erin Perinne, a campaign spokeswoman, said it was “untrue” that it was moved because of Schlapp. Schlapp, in a brief telephone interview, later said it was not at her request that the tour was postponed.

The delay came as Trump tried to reassure the public by once again emphasizing that coronavirus remained a relatively low risk for most Americans.

“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu,” he wrote on Twitter in the morning as he arrived in Orlando for his campaign fund-raiser. “It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!”

He appeared to dismiss the impact of the outbreak in fueling Monday’s market meltdown, the worst since the financial crisis of 2008. “Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil,” he wrote. “That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop!”

He even sought to cast the decline in oil prices in positive terms. “Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!” he wrote.

His advisers expressed more concern. “This is a very serious public health issue,” Alex Azar, the health and human services secretary, told reporters on a conference call Monday morning. “It’s a serious issue globally. The risk to any individual American generally remains low, but we’ve been very candid that for individuals, in particular the older individuals and in particular those with various elements of medical fragility, to take a special precautions.”

The delayed bus tour was the most visible sign of disruption for the president’s world after days of health specialists offering increasingly urgent public commentary about the spread of the coronavirus. The president has said he will continue with the large-scale rallies he relishes, but for the first time in months, none are currently scheduled.

The White House doctor who treats Trump has been sitting in on meetings related to the coronavirus, administration officials said, and has been monitoring how many events are put on the president’s schedule. He has cautioned against overloading Trump’s day to the point where he gets run down, according to one senior administration official, who added that the doctor has given such guidance in the past as well. Another senior administration official asserted that nothing out of the ordinary had been suggested by the president’s doctor.

Trump has been accused of underplaying the danger of the virus even as his administration has imposed travel restrictions and struggled to expand the distribution of testing kits. In private, the president has complained that his own health secretary was being “alarmist,” but fear over the virus has begun to ripple through the economy and society in remarkable ways, as organizations cancel conventions and travel, schools and universities begin to cancel in-person classes, and airlines and hotels weigh significant layoffs.

The effect on American life was evident even in Trump’s own schedule. Aside from the fund-raiser, he had been scheduled to address a global health care conference in Orlando, but it was canceled because of fear of coronavirus.

Trump is scheduled to attend a conference of the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas this weekend and has made no changes to his plans so far.