In the Mideast, there have been over 7,600 confirmed cases, with the vast majority in hard-hit Iran. The country’s health ministry said Monday the virus killed another 43 people, pushing the death toll to 237 amid 7,161 confirmed cases.

The state oil giant Saudi Aramco led the financial losses, dropping by 10 percent on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange and forcing a halt to Aramco’s trading.

Saudi Arabia closed off air and sea travel to 14 countries affected by the new virus Monday, while Israel ordered two weeks of home quarantine for anyone arriving from overseas. Mideast stock markets tumbled over fears about the widening outbreak’s effect on the global economy.

Advertisement

Coronavirus concerns led Saudi Arabia on Monday to cut off air and sea travel with Bahrain, Egypt, France, Germany, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Spain, South Korea, Syria, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The kingdom had earlier closed off its land borders as well.

The outbreak in Israel has been largely contained, but it has begun to gain pace in recent days, with a total of 50 cases diagnosed.

The move comes just ahead of the Passover and Easter holiday seasons, when Israel is flooded with overseas visitors.

An additional 26 cases have been detected in the neighboring West Bank. The Palestinian Authority said late Monday that it was closing the Allenby Bridge, the West Bank’s main crossing into Jordan, to outgoing traffic. Palestinians in Jordan will be allowed to return home, and the order will not affect foreigners.

Associated Press

Madrid to close all schools for 2 weeks after virus spike

Spain’s health minister reported a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in and around Madrid and said all schools in the capital region, from kindergartens and universities, would close for two weeks starting Wednesday.

Health Minister Salvador Illa announced the closures while giving a second daily update on virus infections in Spain. As of Monday night, the country had 1,204 confirmed cases, an increase of more than 200 from the tally reported at lunchtime, Illa said.

Advertisement

The number of cases in the Madrid region tripled compared to a day earlier, going from 202 to 578, and ‘‘imply a change for the worse of the disease in Spain,’’ the minister said.

National broadcaster TVE said the school shutdowns would affect some 1.2 million students at all levels, from kindergartners to those pursuing university degrees.

Associated Press

WHO: Seventy percent of sick in China have recovered

Officials at the World Health Organization said Monday that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70 percent have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Patients are typically released when they test negative twice for the virus within 24 hours, meaning they’re no longer carrying the virus, although some countries may be using a slightly different definition, that may include when people have no more respiratory symptoms or a clear CT scan.

Associated Press

Ireland cancels all St. Patrick’s Day parades

Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick’s Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation and said “further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days.”

The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland’s biggest tourist events, and typically draws half a million people onto the city’s streets. Tens of thousands more flock to parades in Ireland’s second-largest city, Cork, and smaller communities.

Advertisement

Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Associated Press

Canada reports its first death from Covid-19

The first death in Canada from Covid-19 has been reported in the province of British Columbia. The patient who died was a resident of Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, according to the province’s health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. There are now 32 people in British Columbia who have been infected with the virus, B.C.’s health minister Adrian Dix said during a news conference with Henry. Of those, 16 had some contact with Iran, five with China, and several are connected with the Lynn Valley facility where there are ‘‘significant issues,’’ Dix said.

The national tally for confirmed cases in Canada is now 69, according to the federal government.

Bloomberg News

Germany moves to slow virus by calling off events

Germany stepped up efforts to protect companies and workers after the coronavirus hit home on Monday with the first two reported deaths.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration will make it easier for businesses to apply for aid to offset wages during furloughs, reviving measures that helped prevent large-scale layoffs during the 2008 financial crisis.

Keeping workers off factory floors could help stem the spread of the disease, which has shut off whole regions in China and Italy — key trading partners for Germany. Alongside the safety net for companies affected by supply and demand disruptions, the government urged events with more than 1,000 people to be called off. The first deaths in the country — an 89-year-old woman in Essen and a 78-year-old man in the town of Heinsberg with a history of health problems — added to the sense of urgency.

Advertisement

Bloomberg News

N.Y. cases hit 142, including official and EMS worker

New York state’s coronavirus caseload rose Monday to 142 and now includes a key figure in managing busy New York City-area airports: Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

He tested positive but has no symptoms and is working from home quarantine, the port authority said in a statement Monday. The agency runs Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark airports, among other facilities and transit services.

Most coronavirus cases in the state are linked to a cluster in suburban Westchester County, north of New York City. But patients are spread from Long Island to the Capital Region, with at least 19 in New York City. A city Fire Department EMS worker in Brooklyn is among them, the worker’s union president said.

Associated Press

Another Princess cruise ship kept at sea pending tests

Thousands of passengers on an additional Princess Cruises ship are being kept on board while crew members get tested for Covid-19.

The Caribbean Princess, on a 10-day trip to the Panama Canal, was scheduled to dock in Grand Cayman Monday. But the California cruise line said it will keep passengers and crew from disembarking, and will pick up test kits after notifying the CDC that two crew members had transferred from a Princess ship in California where a guest had tested positive for Covid-19. The crew being tested are currently ‘‘asymptomatic’’ and are remaining alone in their rooms “out of an abundance of caution’’ as the ship returns to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the company said.

Advertisement

The ship was originally scheduled to return Wednesday to Fort Lauderdale.

Associated Press