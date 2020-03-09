When Trump tweeted the image on Sunday night, he said that while he appreciated the sentiment of the meme he was sharing from White House social media director Dan Scavino, he did not exactly understand the meaning behind it.

‘‘My next piece is called,’’ the meme said in bold white letters, ‘‘nothing can stop what’s coming.’’

President Trump looked serene as he rested the left side of his face against the violin. The meme showed him with his eyes closed and seemingly relaxed playing the string instrument amid mounting concerns of the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

‘‘Who knows what this means, but it sounds good to me!’’ Trump tweeted.

The symbolism of the image and language, however, was enough for many to form their own conclusions surrounding recent events. Trump sharing the image was looked at by critics as an allusion to the legend of Roman emperor Nero who fiddled as Rome burned around him. Others pointed out that the line ‘‘Nothing can stop what’s coming’’ is a popular phrase linked to the far-right online conspiracy theory QAnon, whose followers have made their fringe presence known at the president’s rallies and have had their content promoted by Trump.

The meme came as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States topped 500 over the weekend, with the Dow expected to open down Monday morning thanks to a new oil war sparked by the outbreak.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Monday.

The image reminiscent of Nero trended on Twitter into early Monday, and only intensified when people learned that the president played golf at his club Sunday in West Palm Beach, Fla., with players from the Washington Nationals.

‘‘It means Rome is burning and you’re fiddling around a golf course, Nero,’’ replied Walter Shaub, a Trump critic and former director of the Office of Government Ethics.

Manipulated Biden video escalates online speech war

A manipulated video featuring Joe Biden and spread by President Trump over the weekend has ratcheted up an online war that has put Twitter and Facebook in the middle of a debate over political speech.

The campaigns have fought for months over misinformation targeting Biden, and the latest salvo has taken on greater import with his surge in the Democratic primaries.

In response to such misinformation, the tech platforms have written new and diverging rules on political speech. On Sunday, Twitter tagged the video in question as manipulated content, while Facebook left the video intact without any flags about the false content.

The video came from a stump speech by Biden on Saturday in Kansas City, Mo., where he appeared to struggle through a sentence and with halting words said, “We can only reelect Donald Trump.”

But the rest of Biden’s sentence was selectively edited out. In full, Biden was stressing the need for Democrats to unite against Trump.

Through Saturday, manipulated video of Biden’s words caught fire.

The president’s reelection campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

After users flagged the video to Twitter on Sunday, the company said it had determined the video violated its rules against synthetic and manipulated video and labeled the video as manipulated content. By that point, it had been viewed more than 5 million times and retweeted more than 20,000 times.

It was the first time Twitter had applied a policy announced in February against fake and misleading videos. Facebook, however, did not remove or flag the video as misinformation, angering the Biden campaign.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ex- presidential candidate Cory Booker endorses Biden

Senator Cory Booker, Democrat of New Jersey, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, adding to what has become a nearly complete consolidation of support from Biden’s former top rivals to push him to the Democratic nomination.

Booker’s endorsement comes one day after Senator Kamala Harris of California endorsed Biden, and the two senators will appear with him at a rally in Detroit on Monday night. Booker will also campaign alongside Biden in Flint, Mich., earlier in the day and attend a fund-raiser with him.

The event in Michigan, which holds its delegate-heavy primary Tuesday, will be yet another public show of moderate Democratic support for the former vice president on the eve of a major vote in the presidential race.

Biden also picked up two major endorsements, as two national gun control advocacy groups — Everytown for Gun Safety and the Brady Campaign — announced their support for Biden, evidence that Sanders’ past positions on gun control could undermine his support on an issue popular with many Democratic voters.

Mont. Governor Bullock to run for Senate vs. Daines

Montana Governor Steve Bullock said Monday he will run against first-term Republican Senator Steve Daines, giving Democrats a boost in their effort to take control of the Senate in November.

His decision to run is an about-face made at the last minute for the two-term governor, who ended his long-shot bid for president in December and had repeatedly insisted he had no interest in running for the Senate.

Flanked by his family, Bullock told reporters he previously rejected the idea of another campaign out of consideration for his wife, Lisa, and their three school-age children who have in the public eye for most of their lives. But they decided as a family to go ahead on the final day that candidates can file for the elections.

Lisa Bullock said the family had to work through issues including wanting to spend time with their oldest daughter, Caroline, who will be leaving for college later this year, along with the grind and negativity that comes with campaigning.

Democrats need to win four seats now held by Republicans, without losing any to win outright control of the Senate. If President Trump is defeated, the Democrats would need a net gain of three seats and the vice president’s tie-breaking vote for control.

Bullock had come under increasing pressure to run since dropping his presidential bid, including meeting with former President Obama in Washington. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer recently traveled to Montana to meet with Bullock.

