UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Maryland woman convicted of killing six passengers, five of them children, in a drunk-driving crash was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Dominique R. Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty in September to six counts of motor vehicle manslaughter. She faced a sentence of up to 30 years, but bypassed a trial and was instead handed a prison term about a dozen years lighter Friday.

Taylor had twice the legal limit of alcohol in her system when she left a house party after 4 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2019, with five children and one adult passenger in tow, according to Maryland State Police. She lost control of her SUV along Route 301 and swerved into trees, tossing the five kids — two of her own and three of her cousin’s children — into a snowy field, prosecutors said.