Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former vice president Joe Biden are “both my friends,” Dingell, the Democratic congresswoman from Michigan’s 12th District, insisted as reporters and constituents swarmed around her Saturday after a rally for Sanders at a Dearborn middle school. She had just finished a brief, private meeting with the senator in the boys’ locker room — a scene she later said “pretty much sums up” the peculiar political world she inhabits these days.

At the farmers market in Ann Arbor. At a pre-St. Patrick’s Day dinner with Rotarians at a banquet hall on the Detroit River. At the mosque in this city, which has one of the largest Arab populations outside the Middle East.

The way that Dingell walked the line between the rival Biden and Sanders camps before Michigan’s Democratic primary Tuesday is the latest example of her need to balance the competing sentiments of voters in her district, where the country’s divisions all seem to converge.

From college students and immigrants, she heard the appeals for a leader with Sanders’ populist message of economic equality and racial justice. Small-business owners shared with her their worries that only Biden’s brand of center-left politics will unite the Democratic Party. Autoworkers give her an earful about how happy they are that President Trump is confronting China over trade.

In her district, which covers roughly 400 square miles from the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor in the west to the Lake Erie shoreline in the east, there are precincts where more than 90 percent of the votes cast for president in the 2016 general election were for Hillary Clinton. And there are others where Trump took close to two-thirds of the vote.

On balance, Democrats do better than Republicans here. But Dingell’s victory in 2018 with 68 percent of the vote is not explained by liberal dominance alone.

When she was first elected in 2014 after her late husband, former Representative John D. Dingell Jr., retired, Debbie Dingell was no political novice. She was chair of former vice president Al Gore’s Michigan campaign in 2000 and represented the state on the Democratic National Committee. Before running for Congress, she worked for more than 30 years at General Motors, holding high-level jobs with the company’s public affairs division and its foundation.

Since Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win her state since 1988, it sometimes seems as if Dingell pleases no one. Anti-Trump demonstrators showed up at her events and heckled her when she said she opposed moving forward with impeachment proceedings against Trump last year.

Then when she voted to impeach him in December based on evidence that he pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, the president attacked her and her late husband. “Maybe he’s looking up,” Trump said at a rally in Michigan a few days before Christmas — a suggestion that John Dingell was in hell.

She’s faced other partisan affronts during her tenure. She said she had been spit on by a pro-Second Amendment supporter and came home one night to find a man waiting for her in her driveway. She said he told her she was going to hell to be with her husband.

“It’s gotten worse since Trump came after me,” she said.

The president’s attack, and the way it was received by some of her constituents, was a lesson in the conflicting emotions and priorities of being a Trump supporter. At the Rotarian dinner Saturday night, Dingell was embraced by an old friend, a retired utility company manager named Bill Jasman, who was disturbed by what the president had said about her husband. “Generally, I do like the things he is attacking, like China,” Jasman said, but not in the case of the late John Dingell.

Still, Trump’s vitriol against his friend won’t change his mind come November, he said, when he plans to cast ballots for both the president and Debbie Dingell. “Ninety percent of it is good,” Jasman said of the president. “Ten percent of it is toxic. So you don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.”

About 10 miles farther north at a Lebanese restaurant in Dearborn, where two Dingell yard signs greeted patrons out front, a group of about two dozen Muslim men debated the merits of Sanders and Biden as the potential Democratic nominee, and Trump as president. One of the men, Ali Jawad, owner of an oil and gas distributor, said he thought Trump had been doing a good job and was considering voting for him in November. The economic progress made in Michigan since the Great Recession, he said, was hard to argue with.

Jawad believes Trump could outperform expectations in Michigan again, just as he did in 2016. He said he realized there was a groundswell of support building after driving south through the Downriver communities on his way to Toledo, Ohio. “There were Trump signs everywhere,” he said. “And four years before I didn’t see one Romney sign there.”

Wages are indeed rising, and there are more jobs. But job growth in the Dearborn area has been small. Economists say Michigan may never regain all the jobs it lost when the auto industry collapsed during the last recession.