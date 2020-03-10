Maura Beard, a spokeswoman for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or ODNI, said in a statement that the agency never told Congress that Grenell would participate in the briefing. She said so despite a list circulated to lawmakers on Monday showing that he was scheduled to appear.

The top intelligence community official asked President Trump to be excused from the briefings because he anticipated pointed questions from Democrats about politically volatile subjects — such as intelligence assessments that Russia is once more interfering in American politics, two of the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

WASHINGTON — Acting director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell declined to appear before Congress on Tuesday to speak about foreign election threats, citing apprehension about his preparedness to address sensitive subjects that tend to upset the president, according to three people familiar with the matter.

‘‘FBI and DHS are the lead in charge of securing our elections, and the [intelligence community] is participating in today’s briefings in support of that mission,’’ Beard’s statement said. ‘‘The IC is focused on detecting and countering foreign election-related threats.’’

The intelligence community’s top counterintelligence official, William Evanina, would appear instead, Beard said.

Grenell’s name had been included in a list of briefers given to Congress on Feb. 27 and again on Monday, people familiar with the matter said, along with other national security officials including FBI Director Christopher Wray, National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone, and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

The latest list of briefers, provided to Congress on Tuesday morning, included Evanina in lieu of Grenell.

Trump has long chafed at notions that Russia has interfered in or sought to intervene in the election, dating back to his pique at the US intelligence community’s unanimous conclusion that Moscow took steps to aid his election in 2016.

‘‘There is another Russia, Russia, Russia meeting today,’’ Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. ‘‘It is headed up by corrupt politician [House Intelligence Committee Chairman] Adam ‘‘Shifty’’ Schiff, so I wouldn’t expect too much!’’

Another notable absence in the briefings is the intelligence community official who ordinarily would appear before Congress, election threats executive Shelby Pierson, who was not scheduled to be present at the closed, all-members meetings in the House and the Senate scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

She drew Trump’s ire last month after she informed lawmakers that Russia had developed ‘‘a preference’’ for Trump. Though she believed she was fulfilling her duty to keep Congress informed about foreign interference attempts, the disclosure angered the president, who feared Democrats would leak the assessment to undermine him in the 2020 election.

A day after the briefing, Trump scolded his then-acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, pressing him to explain why Congress was briefed on the matter before him. Maguire protested, saying he had in fact informed the president beforehand.

The following week, Trump fired Maguire and replaced him with Grenell, another loyalist and the current US ambassador to Germany. Grenell, who is serving in both positions, has made clear he sees his acting DNI role as short-term.

Grenell, who lacks substantive intelligence community experience, has been one of Trump’s most vocal and partisan backers. Even before he took the ambassador position, he cast doubt on the idea of Russian interference in the 2016 election. In an opinion article for Fox News, he played down the severity of the threat, saying ‘‘Russian or Russian-approved tactics like cyber warfare and campaign of misinformation have been happening for decades.’’

Tuesday’s briefing is part of a regular series to keep lawmakers apprised of the government’s progress in securing federal elections and on foreign interference. Congress in December mandated such briefings for leadership and the House and Senate intelligence committees.