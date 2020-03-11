■ Correction: Because of a designer’s error, a photo caption in Shirley Leung’s column in Tuesday’s Business section misidentified the company run by John Fish. He is chief executive of Suffolk Construction. The Globe regrets the error.
■ Correction: Because of a designer’s error, a map on Page One of Wednesday’s Globe placed Wellesley and Norwood in the wrong county. They are in Norfolk County. The Globe regrets the error.
The Globe welcomes information about errors that call for corrections. Information may be sent to comments@globe.com or left in a message at 617-929-8230.