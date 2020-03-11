The moment capped a precipitous fall from power for Weinstein that started in October 2017 when, after years of rumors, several women openly accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Their stories led women around the globe to speak about mistreatment at the hands of powerful men, shifting the cultural landscape with the #MeToo movement.

The startling sentence meant that Weinstein, who is 67 and in poor health, could very well spend the rest of his life in prison. Weinstein, who was sitting in a wheelchair, told the court that he was remorseful but also “totally confused” about what had happened to him.

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein, the movie producer who dominated Hollywood for decades, was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison for sex crimes, as the six women who had testified against him watched from the courtroom’s front row, holding one another, some in tears.

Justice James A. Burke, who presided over the trial in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, could have sentenced Weinstein to as little as five years, but he heeded the arguments of prosecutors who urged him to hand down a long sentence.

“Although this is a first conviction, it is not a first offense,” Burke said. “There is evidence before me of other incidents of sexual assault involving other women.”

Two of Weinstein’s victims gave emotional statements about the damage he had done to them. Miriam Haley, who testified Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2006, said he had forever altered her life, crushing her spirit.

“He violated my trust and my body and my personal right to deny sexual advances,” she said.

Given a chance to speak, Weinstein suggested in a rambling speech to the court that he thought his relationships with his accusers were consensual. He said he was “totally confused,” adding that he believed many men were confused about the issues raised by #MeToo.

“We may have different truths, but I have remorse,” he said, addressing his accusers. “For all of you and for all the men and women going through this crisis right now in this country.”

He added: “I really feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart. I’m really trying; I’m really trying to be a better person.”

Burke was unmoved. He gave Weinstein 20 years for the felony attack on Haley and an additional three years for the rape of Jessica Mann, an aspiring actress who testified he had forced himself on her in a Manhattan hotel in 2013.

Mann said she hoped for a “future where monsters no longer hide in our closet.”

Within hours of the sentencing, the district attorney’s office in Los Angeles County announced it had begun the process of extraditing Weinstein to California to face sexual assault charges there. In January, Los Angeles authorities charged him in connection with attacks on two women there in February 2013.

In New York, the six women who had given graphic accounts on the witness stand of Weinstein’s sexual assaults all entered the courtroom together Wednesday, sitting in the front row of the gallery, just behind the prosecution’s table.

Next to them sat the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr. The rows behind Weinstein were largely empty.

A Manhattan jury of seven men and five women found Weinstein guilty Feb. 25 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

After five days of deliberations, however, the jury acquitted Weinstein of the most serious charges against him: two counts of predatory sexual assault, which required prosecutors to prove that he had committed a serious sexual assault against at least two women.

Those charges, as constructed by prosecutors, required the jury to find Weinstein had raped actress Annabella Sciorra in the early 1990s at her Gramercy Park apartment. But some jurors doubted her account.

The jury also determined Weinstein was not guilty of first-degree rape in the 2013 attack on Mann. That charge required the state to prove the use of force or a threat during the attack. The jury instead opted to convict him of third-degree rape, which required prosecutors to prove only that she did not consent.

Three other women — Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young — also testified at the trial. All were aspiring actresses who said Weinstein lured them into private meetings to discuss their careers then sexually assaulted them.

Weinstein was not charged in those cases because they were too old to be prosecuted or happened outside New York. Still, Burke allowed the three women to testify to establish a pattern of behavior.

Arguing for a lengthy sentence, prosecutors had pointed to a long list of allegations from other women who said Weinstein had sexually assaulted them over four decades.

The lead prosecutor, Joan Illuzzi, told the court that people who knew Weinstein described him as a sociopathic manipulator. She described him as a monster who used his power in the film industry to prey on women.