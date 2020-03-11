The Senate on Wednesday gave final congressional approval to a measure that would overturn rules issued by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in 2019 that made it harder for students to get loans erased after being misled by for-profit colleges.
The measure, which passed with a 53-42 vote, stands as a rare rebuke of DeVos by the Republican-led Senate. The House approved the measure in January, and it now goes to President Trump. The White House has threatened a veto but it remains to be seen whether Trump will overturn a resolution that drew support from 10 Republican senators.
The Education Department quickly condemned the move.
Lawmakers moved to reverse DeVos’s policy through the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to overturn federal rules with a simple majority of both chambers and approval of the president. The Senate measure was led by Senator Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, who told lawmakers that DeVos has made it nearly impossible for students to get their loans canceled after attending fraudulent for-profit colleges.
The Obama-era update was directed at thousands of students who attended Corinthian Colleges, ITT Technical Institute, and other for-profit college chains that shut down after authorities found that they made exaggerated claims about the success of their graduates.
