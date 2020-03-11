The Senate on Wednesday gave final congressional approval to a measure that would overturn rules issued by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos in 2019 that made it harder for students to get loans erased after being misled by for-profit colleges.

The measure, which passed with a 53-42 vote, stands as a rare rebuke of DeVos by the Republican-led Senate. The House approved the measure in January, and it now goes to President Trump. The White House has threatened a veto but it remains to be seen whether Trump will overturn a resolution that drew support from 10 Republican senators.

The Education Department quickly condemned the move.