The effects were clear Tuesday night, when former vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders both canceled election night rallies in Cleveland after Ohio’s governor discouraged large gatherings. On Wednesday, Biden’s campaign said it had formed a six-person public health advisory committee to provide “expert advice regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for the candidate, staff, and supporters.”

“Campaigning and conventions could change,” said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California Irvine’s law school, raising the possibility of virtual nominating conventions this summer if the outbreak continues.

The coronavirus outbreak is colliding with the presidential election and the ramifications are being felt on the campaign trail and at polling places.

After consulting with those experts and at the request of local officials, the Biden campaign announced it was shifting “large crowd” events scheduled for Friday in Chicago and Monday in Miami to “virtual events.”

At the same time, state election officials are taking steps to adjust voting procedures to keep the virus from spreading. Washington state told voters not to lick the envelopes of their absentee ballots,

Ohio is moving polling places for next Tuesday’s primary from senior centers to avoid infecting older people, and Chicago will make paper ballots available for voters who don’t want to use touch screen machines in the Illinois primary, also next week.

Ohio also will allow curbside ballot drop-off so people can minimize face-to-face contact and will provide money for polling places where local officials aren’t able to buy hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes to clean the voting machines. Acton encouraged at-risk people to vote early to avoid crowds.

President Trump likes to hold large rallies and is scheduled to launch his “Catholics for Trump” coalition on March 19 in Milwaukee, an event that his campaign said “will bring together Catholics from across the nation.” Vice President Mike Pence was pressed Tuesday about whether he and Trump would cancel rallies to protect attendees.

“That will be a decision that’s made literally on a day-to-day basis,” Pence told reporters.

Pence also has said he and Trump will continue to shake hands, despite recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid doing so during viral outbreaks.

Syd Stone

Gatherings of 250 or more banned in Seattle area

SEATTLE — Governor Jay Inslee of Washington on Wednesday ordered a ban on parades, concerts, festivals, and other gatherings of 250 or more people in the Seattle area as the state escalates its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The order, one of the strictest imposed in any US city so far, is an attempt to reduce social interactions to limit further spread of a virus that has already killed 24 people in the state.

Hours later, Seattle public schools announced they would close all their facilities for at least the next two weeks.

“It is clear that our state needs a more vigorous and more comprehensive and more aggressive position if we are to slow the spread of this epidemic,” Inslee said. The governor said the decision was not easy and that the efforts to combat coronavirus were going to be “profoundly disturbing to a lot of the ways that we live our lives.”

Earlier in the week, officials in Santa Clara County, Calif., also declared a ban on public gatherings, in that case, of 1,000 people or more. In New Rochelle, N.Y., Governor Andrew Cuomo this week designated a 1-mile radius “containment area” around part of the city.

The prohibition in Washington state applies to King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties, an area that includes the cities of Seattle, Tacoma, and Everett.

It runs through the end of March, which would likely disrupt the opening of the Major League Baseball season.

The Seattle Mariners are set to play their first home game in Seattle on March 26.

New York Times

Chicago cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade; Dublins, too

CHICAGO — Chicago on Wednesday joined the ranks of cities around the world to scrap St. Patrick’s Day parades amid concerns about spread of the new coronavirus, calling off an event that attracts tens of thousands of revelers who line the streets, pack themselves into pubs, and peer into a river that every year is turned bright green.

Chicago’s mayor said she couldn’t risk the kind of gathering that scientists warn could hasten the further spread of COVID-19.

“Like cities across the nation, we concluded that having a parade at this time posed an unnecessary risk to the public’s health,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters at a news conference with a supportive Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Chicago’s parade had been scheduled for Saturday, ahead of St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday.

‘‘We all know what the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations mean to the city of Chicago,” said Pritzker, a Democrat.

“Because of what we’ve seen nationally, and across the world, of the increased risk of large gatherings, this was the right call.”

Indeed, it was deemed the right call in cities from Boston and Philadelphia to Denver and San Francisco. The cities of Dublin — the one in Ohio and the one in Ireland — also pulled the plugs on their parades.

Associated Press

Kentucky governor calls on churches to cancel services

Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky on Wednesday called on churches across the state to cancel worship services this weekend to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, a sweeping measure that would have a broad impact on a deeply religious state.

“I know that is a big step,” Beshear said at a news conference.

“I know that some won’t agree with it.”

But he added: “I don’t believe whether you go to church during this period of time is a test of faith. I believe God gives us wisdom to protect each other, and we should do that.”

Churches across the state were grappling with the news Wednesday, weighing the pros and cons of canceling services, an important weekly ritual for many people in a predominantly Christian state.

About 40 percent of Kentuckians surveyed in 2014 said they attended religious services at least once a week, according to the Pew Research Center.

New York Times