Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mark Meadows of North Carolina, the latter of whom Trump named last week as the next White House chief of staff, both said in statements that the tests showed no infection after exposure to a coronavirus carrier at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference last month in suburban Washington.

WASHINGTON — Two close congressional allies of President Trump underwent coronavirus testing in recent days in apparent defiance of federal recommendations to reserve those tests for patients exhibiting symptoms of infection — and amid growing concerns about the availability of testing for Americans who are sick.

The two lawmakers also said they were exhibiting no symptoms of respiratory illness, raising questions of why they were tested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that health care providers prioritize tests for hospitalized patients who are exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, elderly, and medically fragile individuals, and others who have shown signs of illness after contact with a known or suspected coronavirus patient.

Gaetz, 37, and Meadows, 60, are not known to belong to any groups at high risk for infection. Spokesmen for the two lawmakers declined to comment beyond their public statements confirming the negative test results and their decision to self-quarantine as a precaution.

The scarcity of tests has emerged as a crucial challenge to the US response to the coronavirus outbreak, with health providers, public officials, and individuals calling for more widespread testing capacity. The unavailability of tests makes it difficult to determine how many Americans are infected with the disease.

Accounts from sick Americans who have struggled to secure testing have proliferated on social media, and one Republican pressed the CDC director Tuesday on why fellow lawmakers were able to get quickly tested when her constituents waited days for results.

‘‘I find it interesting that when my colleagues were in contact with someone who later tested positive (they) were able to get tested almost immediately and quickly receive their results while folks in my district and across Washington state are unable to get their testing results back,’’ Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington told Robert Redfield of the CDC at a House Appropriations Committee hearing.

‘‘The truth is, we’re underinvested in the public health labs,’’ Redfield said. ‘‘There’s not enough equipment. There’s not enough people. There’s not enough internal capacity. There’s no surge capacity.’’

Gaetz said in an interview Monday that he planned to seek testing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later that day, and a person familiar with Meadows’s test said it, too, was conducted at Walter Reed — an institution that is affiliated with both the White House physician’s office and the congressional attending physician and often treats members of Congress.

However, four other lawmakers who consulted with the congressional physician, Brian Monahan, after exposure to confirmed coronavirus carriers — Representatives Julia Brownley, a California Democrat; Douglas Collins, a Georgia Republican; and Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, as well as Senator Ted Cruz a Texas Republican — were not told to seek testing, according to their aides.