After more than a year of bitterness between President Trump and his former attorney general, Trump landed a heavy blow to Jeff Sessions’ pursuit of his old Senate seat in Alabama.
Trump endorsed his former ally’s rival, retired college football coach Tommy Tuberville, on Tuesday ahead of this month’s Republican primary runoff to see who will challenge Senator Doug Jones in November.
‘‘Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University,’’ Trump tweeted Tuesday evening, nearly a week after the Republican primary in Alabama determined Sessions and Tuberville would be headed to a runoff. ‘‘He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!’’
‘‘Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement,’’ he added in another tweet.
Trump has been attacking Sessions since Sessions recused himself from the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Sessions was a major adviser to the Trump campaign in 2016 and thus, he said, barred from investigating it by a Justice Department rule.
The decision angered Trump, who publicly berated Sessions and ultimately forced him out of his Cabinet.
Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump in 2016. He helped legitimize Trump’s campaign early on, when few GOP politicians openly backed the party outsider. Trump once called him ‘‘someone I’m very proud to call a friend.’’
washington Post