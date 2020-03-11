After more than a year of bitterness between President Trump and his former attorney general, Trump landed a heavy blow to Jeff Sessions’ pursuit of his old Senate seat in Alabama.

Trump endorsed his former ally’s rival, retired college football coach Tommy Tuberville, on Tuesday ahead of this month’s Republican primary runoff to see who will challenge Senator Doug Jones in November.

‘‘Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University,’’ Trump tweeted Tuesday evening, nearly a week after the Republican primary in Alabama determined Sessions and Tuberville would be headed to a runoff. ‘‘He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!’’