The campaign shuffle is an acknowledgment that while Biden has had a remarkable recent run of victories — at least 15 of the past 21 contests — his operation would not be up to the challenge posed by President Trump if Biden were to win the nomination.

The move is intended to quell concerns raised in recent weeks by senior Democratic strategists about the leadership structure of the Biden campaign, which has been beset by underwhelming fund-raising, scant staffing resources, and organizational miscues during the early nominating contests.

Former vice president Joe Biden has named Jen O’Malley Dillon as his new campaign manager, a major shake-up that comes as the party’s leading candidate plans an organizational expansion to prepare for the general election, according to a person familiar with the decision.

After Biden performed below expectations in the Iowa caucuses, Anita Dunn, a senior adviser who previously worked for President Barack Obama, took operational control of the campaign, sharing responsibilities with Biden’s original campaign manager, Greg Schultz.

Schultz, who built the Biden campaign and oversaw initial hiring and delegate strategy, is expected to stay on in a new role that will involve organizational planning and continued outreach to donors and other stakeholders for the general election, the person familiar with the plans said. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Dunn, who also helped Biden prepare for a possible 2016 run for president before he decided not to run, will also continue with the campaign, returning to her role as a senior adviser to Biden.

An operative with deep ties across the party, O’Malley Dillon, 43, served as a deputy campaign manager for Obama’s 2012 reelection effort and as executive director for the Democratic National Committee during his first term.

During Obama’s first term, she was an attendee of regular strategy meetings where Obama’s brain trust prepared for the 2010 midterms and the 2012 reelection campaign.

More recently, she helped to lead an early 2019 Democratic effort to create a new for-profit data exchange to allow for greater information sharing among Democratic campaigns and affiliated groups, an effort party leaders see a crucial for catching up with the Republican data program.

O’Malley Dillon later served as the presidential campaign manager for former congressman Beto O’Rourke of Texas, relocating to El Paso. After O’Rourke’s campaign ended, she volunteered as a campaign adviser for Biden before the Nevada caucuses, and then continued on as an informal adviser to senior Biden campaign officials in recent weeks.

O’Malley Dillon will work out of the campaign’s Philadelphia headquarters.

Washington post

DNC moves presidential debate from Phoenix to D.C.

WASHINGTON — The Democratic National Committee has moved Sunday’s planned presidential debate between former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders from Phoenix to Washington because of concerns about the coronavirus, the DNC announced Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the committee, Xochitl Hinojosa, said the debate, to be broadcast on CNN, would take place at the cable network’s Washington studio. The Democratic Party had already announced that the event would take place with no live audience or an assembled press corps.

The shift is the latest example of the way concerns about the coronavirus have affected the presidential primary. Both candidates canceled election-night rallies on Tuesday, and subsequently called off campaign events scheduled before the debate and next Tuesday’s primaries in four states, including Florida and Ohio.

Washington was selected to host the debate because CNN has a studio in the capital and both campaigns and the DNC have staff already in or near the city who would not have to travel through commercial airports to attend the debate.

Biden will travel to the debate from his home in suburban Wilmington, Del. Sanders has been at his home in Burlington, Vt., since arriving from Michigan on Tuesday evening.

new york times

Sanders reportedly wins Calif. Democratic primary

Senator Bernie Sanders has won California’s Democratic presidential primary, according to Edison Media Research.

Many Californians vote by mail for its contest, which was held March 3, Super Tuesday. California has 415 delegates, the greatest number of all Super Tuesday states. The final delegate allotment is still being determined. In California’s primary, as in all Democratic contests, delegates are awarded proportionally, meaning that both Biden and Sanders are on track to win delegates.

The state’s Democratic primary was hotly contested; polls ahead of Super Tuesday showed Sanders leading, but with Biden gaining ground.

No candidate worked harder to win California than Sanders, who bet his 2016 campaign on a last-minute win there and never stopped campaigning after he lost. Exit polling suggested a strong finish for the US senator from Vermont, who was trailing in polls there as recently as October.

Sanders’s strengths resemble his advantages in Nevada’s caucuses, which until Super Tuesday had been the high point of his campaign.

According to exit polling in California, Sanders led Biden among white voters by 6 points; among Asian voters by 12 points; and among Latino voters by 27 points.

He trailed among only Black voters, but not by the landslide margins that he had in Super Tuesday’s Southern primaries.

Washington Post