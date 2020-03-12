The judge left in place more than $250,000 in fines he imposed for her refusal to testify to the grand jury, which is investigating WikiLeaks.

US District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered the release of the former Army intelligence analyst Thursday after prosecutors reported that the grand jury that subpoenaed her has disbanded.

A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning released from jail after being incarcerated since May for refusing to testify to a grand jury.

A hearing had been scheduled for Friday. Manning had argued that she had shown she proved she could not be coerced into testifying and therefore should be released.

On Wednesday her lawyers said she attempted suicide while at the Alexandria, Va., jail.



Manning, 32, is currently recovering, according to her lawyers, who did not say how Manning tried to kill herself while at a detention center in Alexandria, where she has been held since May.

The Alexandria Sheriff’s Office confirmed only that there was “an incident” involving Manning at 12:11 p.m. at the detention center and said, “It was handled appropriately by our professional staff and Ms. Manning is safe.”

Manning was also detained for two months starting in March 2019 for refusing to testify, then briefly released when that grand jury’s term ended — taking advantage of the window to announce that she had a deal to write a book deal that she said would focus on her personal life. But prosecutors subpoenaed her again for testimony before a new grand jury, and she again refused to testify and was locked up again.

“In spite of those sanctions — which have so far included over a year of so-called ‘coercive’ incarceration and nearly half a million dollars in threatened fines — she remains unwavering in her refusal to participate in a secret grand jury process that she sees as highly susceptible to abuse,” said the statement from Manning’s legal team.

“Ms. Manning has previously indicated that she will not betray her principles, even at risk of grave harm to herself,” the statement said.

Joshua Stueve, a spokesman for the office of the United States attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, declined to comment.

A federal prosecutor had previously said that the Justice Department did not want to have Manning detained, but she had a legal obligation to testify before a grand jury when subpoenaed.

Manning has attempted suicide at least two previous times, both in 2016 — once while in solitary confinement at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, which was itself a punishment for an earlier attempt to end her life that year.

“Her actions today evidence the strength of her convictions, as well as the profound harm she continues to suffer as a result of her ‘civil’ confinement,” Manning’s lawyers said in their statement Wednesday.

The grand jury investigation is part of a long-running inquiry into WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, that dates to the Obama administration and which the Trump administration revived.

Manning has said that when she appeared before the grand jury, prosecutors asked her a series of questions about WikiLeaks, but she had responded to every question by saying it violated her constitutional rights.

Although prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia granted immunity for her testimony, Manning had vowed not to cooperate in the investigation, saying she had ethical objections. A federal judge ruled that she must stay in civil detention until she testified.

In a letter last year to Judge Trenga, Manning described the investigation as “an effort to frighten journalists and publishers, who serve a crucial public good.”

Before her current incarceration, Manning served seven years in a military prison, including 11 months of solitary confinement, the statement said.

She was originally convicted in 2013 of providing more than 700,000 government files to WikiLeaks, exposing sensitive American military and diplomatic affairs around the world.

Barack Obama intervened in her case in 2017, commuting all but four months of her 35-year sentence.

During Manning’s trial in 2013, testimony showed that she had been deteriorating, mentally and emotionally, during the period when she downloaded the documents and sent them to WikiLeaks. She was struggling with gender dysphoria under conditions of extraordinary stress and isolation while deployed to the Iraq war zone.

The criminal case against Assange does not involve his later actions in publishing Democratic emails, stolen by Russian hackers, during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report