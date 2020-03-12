Soon afterward, he was freed on $300,000 bail after pleading not guilty.

Bruce Bagley, 73, was arrested in November on three counts of money laundering. Authorities said the charges arose from deposits he received from bank accounts in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates that allegedly contained the stolen proceeds from a Venezuelan public housing project.

MIAMI — A University of Miami professor who is a top expert on money laundering in Latin America is scheduled to plead guilty for trying to hide $3 million in proceeds from a corruption scheme with Venezuela’s socialist government.

But this week, filings in the New York federal court indicated he would change his plea to guilty in a hearing scheduled for March 20.

Advertisement

His lawyer, Peter Quijano, declined to comment.

Bagley, an international studies professor, is co-author of “Drug Trafficking, Organized Crime and Violence in the Americas Today,” published in 2015, among other books.

He has testified before Congress, as an expert in court and been interviewed by numerous news organizations including the Associated Press.

Over the years he held numerous leadership positions at the University of Miami, where he had a reputation as a brilliant scholar.

After the indictment, the University of Miami suspended Bagley.

William F. Sweeney Jr., head of the FBI’s New York office, said in a release at the time of the arrest that Bagley profited by helping others launder the proceeds of their crimes.

“About the only lesson to be learned from Professor Bagley today is that involving oneself in public corruption, bribery, and embezzlement schemes is going to lead to an indictment,” he said.

According to the indictment, Bagley transferred 90 percent of the money into the accounts of a co-conspirator to conceal the nature, source and ownership of the funds.

But he kept a 10 percent commission for himself.

Advertisement

associated press