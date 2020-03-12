HuffPost and BuzzFeed were once the shooting stars of the new-media galaxy, innovators that showed ‘‘legacy’’ media organizations how news could be edited and packaged for the young and digitally savvy.

They say their decisions were personal, not an extension of some larger industry malaise. Nevertheless, it’s impossible not to notice the context.

WASHINGTON — In the span of just a few weeks, the top editors of two leading digital-news outfits called it quits. Ben Smith, who ran BuzzFeed for eight years, took a job writing a column at the New York Times; Lydia Polgreen is leaving HuffPost to oversee a podcast company.

These days, however, the sky no longer seems the limit, not just for BuzzFeed and HuffPost but for the entire field of digital-news sites that had once seemed to be journalism’s future.

Digital publishers face the same issues that have beset, and decimated, whole swaths of the traditional media, particularly local newspapers. Digital ad rates have fallen steadily for years amid an unending supply of competitors and slow-growing demand from sponsors. Looming over the entire business are the twin colossi, Facebook and Google, which collect about 60 percent of every dollar spent by digital advertisers.

Video streaming, once thought to be a savior, turned out to be a high-cost investment with mixed returns. And few digital publishers have been able to convert their visitors into regular subscribers, which seem to be a key to long-term financial stability.

The result has been a pullback by venture capital firms that once showered start-up dollars on the likes of BuzzFeed, Vice, Vox, Business Insider, and other digi-news ingenues. There’s also been shrinkage within: Over a few days in January last year, BuzzFeed, AOL, Yahoo and HuffPost — the latter three all owned by Verizon Media — collectively laid off more than a thousand employees. Smaller sites, such as Mic, Refinery29, the Outline, and PopSugar, have sought financial stability by selling to larger sites.

Smith, in a brief interview, said his decision to leave BuzzFeed was ‘‘very much a personal choice.’’ He said he wanted to return to writing, though he didn’t explain why he couldn’t do so at BuzzFeed. He said he remains ‘‘optimistic’’ about the company’s future.

Yet Smith himself hinted at the trouble underlying the digital-news sector in his first column for the New York Times, in which he noted that the Times had regained its financial footing at a time when others are struggling.

Smith wrote that the Times has poached ‘‘many of the (digital journalists) who once threatened it,’’ including the former top editors of sites such as Gawker, Recode, Quartz, and now BuzzFeed. The newspaper has also stocked its newsroom with star journalists from another digital start-up, Politico, where Smith himself used to work, including White House correspondent Maggie Haberman and political reporter Jonathan Martin.

More ominously, he quoted Josh Tyrangiel, a former senior vice president at Vice, as describing the gulf between the Times and other publications as a ‘‘moat . . . so wide that I can’t see anyone getting into it. There’s no new thing coming.’’

Smith’s former boss, BuzzFeed chief executive Jonah Peretti, says his company turned a profit in the second half of last year, and is on track to make 2020 its first full-year profit since 2013.

‘‘We’re in a better spot than we’ve ever been,’’ he said. ‘‘The past two to three years were tough, but now we’re on the other side of it. Ben left us in good shape.’’