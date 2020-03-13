First, Southern California was pelted Thursday by a large area of moderate rain, some locally heavy, with thunderstorms causing flooding through rates of precipitation exceeding a half-inch an hour. Los Angeles observed its wettest March day in nine years. Additional heavy rain fell Friday morning.

After a historically dry opening to 2020, with nearly half the state in a drought, conditions seem to be coming together for a late rally.

Over the coming weekend, it will be Northern California’s turn to get soaked or, in the mountains, blanketed. Forecasts are calling for a major winter storm to slam the Sierra Nevada mountain range with as much as 4 feet of snow, 5 inches of rain, and wind gusts reaching 60 mph.

Due to the potential for heavy snow late Saturday into Monday, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watches from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the Northern Sierra, Mount Shasta, Trinity Alps, and a small portion of the Coastal Range. The heaviest Sierra snow is anticipated to occur early Saturday evening into Sunday evening.

A wet pattern is likely to persist over the Golden State next week.

The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes said a possibility coming out of this stretch is ‘‘much-needed relief to drought conditions across much of the state.’’ Even better, the midrange models have another storm system bringing precipitation to California by the middle of next week.

Unlike last winter, when a conveyor belt of atmospheric rivers fed storm after storm into the Golden State, ending the drought and filling reservoirs, 2019-20 was historic bust until this week.