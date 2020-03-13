As concerns over the coronavirus escalate across the New York City region, many riders have abandoned crowded public transit to protect themselves from the virus, which as of Thursday had infected nearly 330 people in the state.

NEW YORK — Cyclists have flooded bike lanes and bridges to avoid taking the New York City subway. One man in his 50s has started walking two hours from Brooklyn to Manhattan for work each day to avoid taking the train. A recent college graduate who lives in Manhattan is considering moving in with her parents so she can use their car to drive to work in the Bronx.

“To be on public transportation, I just feel like it’s a risk that’s not really worth taking,” said Joe Misseri, 30, who started biking to his office in Manhattan’s Battery Park City from the East Village this week.

Others have decided to walk to work instead of using the subway.

Gilbert Midonnet, a software developer, began walking two hours from his home in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to his office in midtown Manhattan this week to avoid any possible exposure on the train.

“I like walking, and of course it’s been nice outside,” Midonnet said. “Of course, if it gets cold again I’m not sure how sustainable this lifestyle is, unless it’s a World War Z sort of thing where no one is going into the subway.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which oversees the subway, buses and two commuter railroads, said that Wednesday ridership fell by nearly 20 percent on subways and 15 percent on buses compared with a similar day last year. The subway system typically handles around 5.5 million riders each weekday.

During the morning rush Thursday, ridership on the Long Island Rail Road was down 31 percent on Metro-North Railroad, which serves suburbs north of New York, it was down by 48 percent compared with a similar rush hour last year, MTA officials said.

Metro-North provides service to New Rochelle, the town in Westchester County that has been the site of the state’s worst outbreak and where Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a “containment zone” to effectively quarantine part of the town.

New Jersey Transit, which operates a vast network of commuter trains and buses, has seen a roughly 20 percent decline in bus and rail ridership this week compared to the same days last week, according to preliminary data from agency officials. Ridership on the PATH rail network, which links cities in northern New Jersey to Manhattan, also declined nearly 20 percent in the first three days of this week compared to last week, according to Port Authority officials.

“I think that we’re going to see an uptick in ridership falling off a little bit, and that’s to be expected,” Sarah Feinberg, interim president of New York City Transit, which operates the subway and buses, said Thursday on the Brian Lehrer radio show. “I mean, I think we have not seen the worst of this virus yet.”

Officials expect even steeper ridership declines in the coming weeks now that the state and city have imposed sweeping restrictions on large gatherings, forcing the closing of Broadway theaters and many museums. An increasing number of employers are telling their employees to work from home.

So far transit officials have not considered reducing service but may decide to do so if ridership drops dramatically or health officials advise it, Feinberg said.

New Jersey Transit riders who purchased monthly passes but are now working from home can mail in their passes and receive a prorated refund, according to the New Jersey Transit website. An MTA spokeswoman said that a refund policy for riders who have purchased monthly MetroCards will be reviewed.

A similar decline in ridership has taken place in public transit systems in other cities where confirmed cases of coronavirus are ballooning. Last week, on San Francisco’s BART commuter rail, ridership slipped by 8 percent from the previous week. On Monday, ridership dropped 25 percent compared with the previous Monday.

As the pandemic unfolds, the advice from health professionals to avoid crowded places is creating concern among transit experts about what a loss of riders could do to the MTA’s already worsening finances.

Around half the MTA’s operating budget comes from farebox and toll revenue, and a significant drop in ridership could have lasting economic consequences, experts say. An economic recession would also threaten the dedicated taxes that contribute over a third of the operating budget.

The transit agency is already facing significantly high debt at the same time as it is embarking on an ambitious and expensive plan to modernize aging equipment like train cars and signals.

The decline in ridership comes as the number of confirmed cases in New York City rose to 95 on Thursday and both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Cuomo urged people to avoid crowded spaces.

Many New Yorkers have listened.

Kira Paley, 22, who works in research at a medical school in the Bronx, started using ride-hailing apps like Uber or Lyft to get to work after a relative in New Rochelle tested positive for coronavirus. “That just hit really close to home,” she said.

Her parents have helped cover the cost of the trips — usually between $20 and $35 one way — but she is considering moving to their house in New Jersey and using her parents’ car to drive to work if the research center does not implement a work-from-home policy.