PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed early Friday as he served a homicide warrant at a home, and several people were arrested, including the fugitive being sought, officials said.
Corporal James O’Connor, 46, was shot around 5:45 a.m. in the city’s Frankford section, officials said. He was shot in the shoulder above his bulletproof vest when officers entered the home, and two people in the home were wounded by return fire from another officer, officials said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The two wounded people were stable, and their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said. Their names were not released.
Advertisement
Several people were arrested, including Hassan Elliott, the 21-year-old fugitive wanted in a robbery and slaying last year not far from the scene, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office said. Elliott was not among those injured, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
Krasner’s spokeswoman, Jane Roh, said more than one person inside the house had a gun. More charges were expected Friday as investigators determine “which bullet came from which person,” she said.
O’Connor, a married father of two from a proud police family, had been an officer for 23 years and served on the high-stakes SWAT unit for 15 years. His father retired after 40 years with the department, and his son serves on it now, the police union said. His daughter serves in the Air Force.
Associated Press