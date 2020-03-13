SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers passed new regulations on abortion this year, including a measure approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature Thursday that would ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
It comes as abortion opponents around the country hope the Supreme Court will reconsider the landmark ruling. If the Utah measure goes into effect, it could mean felony charges for a physician or a woman who ended her own pregnancy.
Also headed for GOP Governor Gary Herbert’s desk is a requirement for abortion clinics and medical facilities to cremate or bury fetal remains. Several states are considering similar measures. Supporters say they allow for more dignity, but opponents argue they chip away at abortion rights.
Another proposal requiring a woman be shown an ultrasound before she could get an abortion failed after all six female senators, both Republicans and Democrats, walked out in protest.
“I think it was a loud message and one I think we, as men, ought to take a hard look at. Are we listening? Are we getting all the information we need to?” said Herbert, who generally opposes abortion. He didn’t say whether he would sign or veto any of the bills.
Associated Press