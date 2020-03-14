President Trump said Saturday that he had taken a coronavirus test and was awaiting results, a little more than 12 hours after the White House physician released a statement saying that because the president had no symptoms, a test was not necessary.

The White House released the test results Saturday night after Trump told reporters hours earlier that he had taken the coronavirus test, following days of resisting being screened despite the fact that he had been in recent contact with people who have tested positive for the virus.

WASHINGTON — President Trump has tested negative for the new coronavirus, according to the president’s personal physician.

The White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, issued a letter at 11:55 p.m. Friday that acknowledged that while the president interacted with at least two people who later tested positive for the coronavirus, he was not recommending home quarantine, and “testing for Covid-19 is not currently indicated.”

It was unclear if Trump took the test after the letter was released, if Conley’s letter was a falsehood, or if the physician was misleading in his formulation that a test for the president was “not currently indicated” — which did not say directly whether Trump had been tested.

On Saturday, Trump’s almost casual admission at a White House news conference of his decision to get tested — not because of his interactions with Brazilian officials who later tested positive for the virus but because of news media coverage — raised more questions than it answered.

“I decided I should, based on the press conference yesterday,” Trump said. At his news conference in the Rose Garden on Friday, Trump was pressed repeatedly about whether he would be tested after interacting with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus just days after the two men met in Florida. “People were asking, ‘Did I take the test?’” Trump said.

A clip of Trump being pressed on the matter played repeatedly on cable news and appeared to influence his decision to take one.

Trump left the briefing room before reporters could ask several follow-up questions, but the president said that he had taken his temperature and described it as “totally normal.”

Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, did not respond to questions about whether Trump took the test before or after the release of Conley’s letter or why Trump would have taken a test despite the advice of his doctor.

On Friday, Trump’s advice to Americans watching his news conference was that “they shouldn’t be jumping to get the test unless it’s necessary, but I think they have to listen to their doctors.”

A senior administration official said only that while testing was not necessary, Trump “requested the test, and it was his decision to make his personal medical test public.”

Trump’s test took many officials by surprise. Vice President Mike Pence, according to a senior administration official, learned only Saturday morning that Trump had been tested. At the news conference, Pence was left to handle questions about the president’s decision, some of which he did not appear to know how to answer.

Pence also indicated that he might soon follow the president’s lead. “I’m going to speak immediately after this press conference with the White House physician’s office,” he told reporters. The physician, he said, had previously advised him that he did not need testing.

Trump, who sees strength as the most important quality someone can project, has often equated illness with weakness. Over the past week, he has been resisting testing, disregarding the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who has recommended tests and self-quarantine for anyone who has stood next to someone who tested positive.

Despite having the imprimatur of the highest level of US government, Conley’s decision not to recommend a test for Trump, or any sort of isolation, was at odds with the advice of other physicians as well as medical experts on the administration’s own coronavirus task force.

The standard protocol is to ask people exposed to a known coronavirus case to stay home and monitor their own health, refraining from their regular activities for 14 days, and being tested if they develop symptoms, said Dr. Thomas File, president of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.