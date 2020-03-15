“One of the reasons that we are unprepared, and have been unprepared, is we don’t have a system. We’ve got thousands of private insurance plans,’’ said Sanders, who backs a sweeping government-run health insurance program. “That is not a system that is prepared to provide health care to all people in a good year, without the epidemic.”

WASHINGTON — Former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders sought in Sunday’s debate to cast themselves as best-positioned to lead the nation through a global pandemic, with Biden pledging to deploy the military to help with recovery efforts and Sanders using the crisis to pitch his long-sought overhaul of the country’s health care system.

Biden, who is leading Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination, argued that a pandemic was not a moment to attempt to push through an overhaul of the American health insurance system, a politically arduous endeavor.

“This is a crisis,” Biden said. “We’re at war with a virus. It has nothing to do with copays or anything.”

Biden pointed out that Italy — where the virus has essentially quarantined the country, has a government-run health care system that hasn’t alleviated the problem.

“With all due respect to ‘Medicare for All,’ you have a single-payer system in Italy,” Biden said. ‘‘It doesn’t work there.’’

As the debate opened, Biden and Sanders skipped a handshake, greeting each other instead with an elbow bump. They took their positions at podiums spaced 6 feet apart in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus. They addressed the nation, and each other, from a television studio in Washington without an in-person audience.

The debate was the first head-to-head face-off between Biden and Sanders, who are vying to become the Democratic presidential nominee. After a sluggish start to the primary season, Biden rapidly surged to the front of the field, consolidating support among moderates and moving within striking distance of the Democratic nomination. Sanders, a Vermont senator, is struggling to regain momentum and faces the prospect of more losses in Tuesday’s next round of primaries.

The coronavirus pandemic dominated the start of the debate, reflecting how quickly it has also overtaken almost every aspect of American life. Schools are shut down across the country, travel has been significantly limited and the likely economic consequences have sent financial markets plummeting.

Biden and Sanders both called for increased testing for the virus and economic relief for Americans who will suffer.

“This is bigger than any one of us. This calls for a national rallying for one another,’’ the former vice president said.

Sanders panned President Trump’s uneven handling of the crisis, urging the president to stop hindering medical professionals by “blabbering with unfactual information that is confusing the American public.’’

The pandemic has largely grounded the Democratic candidates, forcing them to cancel campaign rallies and limit their own travel.

For both candidates, the debate was a moment to display their leadership skills in front of what could be one of the largest audiences of the primary.

“Moments like these don’t come around often in campaigns, and this is a perfect opportunity to show millions that you have what it takes,” said Robert Gibbs, former White House press secretary and campaign adviser to President Barack Obama.

The coronavirus crisis rapidly upended plans for Sunday’s debate. First, the Democratic National Committee announced that it would hold the contest without a live audience. Then the debate was moved from a large venue in Arizona, one of the states holding a primary Tuesday, to a television studio in Washington because of concerns about cross-country travel.

For Biden, the outbreak of a global pandemic has been a moment to bolster the central argument of his candidacy: that his eight years as vice president give him the experience, as well as the relationships in Washington and around the world.

In an overture to liberals, Biden announced his support for a bankruptcy plan championed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who ended her 2020 campaign earlier this month and has yet to endorse anyone.

And just hours before the debate, Biden announced he was adopting Sanders’s plan to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for students whose family incomes are below $125,000.

Meanwhile, New York officials are considering plans to postpone the state’s presidential primary election from April 28 to June 23, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The discussions are underway as two states — Louisiana and Georgia — have already postponed their primaries.

Four other states that are scheduled to vote in the presidential primary on Tuesday — Ohio, Arizona, Florida, and Illinois — have reconfirmed plans to hold their elections as planned.

A new poll of Democratic primary voters conducted by The Wall Street Journal and NBC News shows a significant consolidation of support behind Biden.

Among those Democrats who have voted or plan to vote, 61 percent say Biden is their preferred nominee as opposed to 32 percent who prefer Sanders.

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.