“I think Americans should be prepared that they are going to have to hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing,” said Fauci, a member of the White House task force on combating the spread of coronavirus. He heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

With airports, coffee shops, theme parks, and beaches closed or sharply curtailed, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed to prevent the virus’s spread.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve on Sunday night took the dramatic step of slashing interest rates to near-zero and unveiled a sweeping set of programs in an effort to backstop the US economy, as vast swaths of American life all but shut down to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

There was no indication President Trump was considering such a move. He did, however, urge Americans to avoid hoarding groceries and other supplies.

Trump assured Americans, after speaking with leading grocery chain executives, that grocers would remain open and that the supply chain remained healthy. Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to only buy the groceries they need for the week ahead. “You don’t have to buy so much,’’ Trump said at a news conference. ‘‘Take it easy. Just relax.”

At the Fed, the remarkable Sunday afternoon action — reminiscent of the global financial crisis a dozen years ago — reflected the imminent peril facing the economy from a virus that has shuttered factories, quarantined workers, and made a recession look increasingly likely.

As workers are forced to stay home, restaurant and movie traffic slows, and entire cities grind to a halt, the economy is certain to endure short-term pain. Officials are trying to prevent those near-term disruptions from forcing businesses to default on loans or close permanently, inflicting long-term damage. They are also working to make sure that the inner workings of financial markets function smoothly at a time of intense volatility.

“The coronavirus outbreak has harmed communities and disrupted economic activity in many countries, including the United States,” the central bank said in a statement on Sunday. “The Federal Reserve is prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses.”

Trump praised the Fed’s action. “I want to congratulate the Federal Reserve,” he said Sunday night. “People in the market should be very thrilled.”

In addition to cutting its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point, returning it to a range of 0% to 0.25%, the Fed said it would snap up huge amounts of government and mortgage-backed debt. The central bank said it planned to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $500 billion and its holdings of government mortgage-backed securities by at least $200 billion “over coming months.”

The Fed encouraged banks to use its discount window, which provides ready access to financing. The Fed also eliminated bank reserve requirements, which mandate that banks stash a certain amount of cash at the central bank, a suite of efforts meant to help banks keep lending.

The central bank also announced that the Fed, along with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank, would lower the pricing on the standing US dollar liquidity swap arrangements and take other measures to encourage their use and effectiveness, an effort to keep dollar funding flowing globally.

The Fed’s new bond-buying program is slightly larger than the one announced in November 2008, the first step into what would become the first round of the central bank’s crisis-era effort known as quantitative easing. That program ultimately pumped trillions of dollars into the economy.

The worldwide outbreak has sickened more than 156,000 and left more than 5,800 dead, with thousands of new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the United States climbed to 64, while infections neared 3,000.

The governors of Ohio and Illinois ordered bars and restaurants shuttered. New York City, New Jersey, and elsewhere are considering similar measures.

‘‘The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”

Meanwhile, harsh criticism rained on Trump and his administration Sunday from state and local officials over long lines of returning international passengers at some US airports that could have turned them into coronavirus carriers as they tried to get home.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago lambasted the administration for allowing about 3,000 Americans returning from Europe to be stuck for hours inside the customs area at O'Hare International Airport on Saturday.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.