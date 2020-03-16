LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Chinese company has abandoned its plan to build a massive paper mill in southwestern Arkansas that had already been delayed by trade tensions.

Sun Paper told Governor Asa Hutchinson and economic development officials in a letter dated Sunday that it would not move forward with its plan to build a mill in Arkadelphia, about 60 miles southwest of Little Rock. The company cited “continued political friction and economic instability,’’ and the coronavirus outbreak as reasons for walking away from the project.

“With the likelihood of the project uncertain, it is also fair to allow the state of Arkansas to use its resources for other ventures that have less uncertainty in the medium term,’’ Andrzej Bednarski, the company’s project director, said. “At this moment, the collective uncertainties make it a better choice for both of us to abandon the project.’’