Robert Phelps, 62, sent a message in November through Schiff’s online meeting scheduler saying, ‘‘I want to come and see you so I can spit in your face, and I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your sick little round fat lying face in,’’ an FBI agent alleged in an affidavit. He then signed the message in his own name and added, ‘‘Republican,’’ according to the affidavit.

A Connecticut man has been charged with threatening to kill Representative Adam Schiff, the Calidornia Democrat who as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee played a key role in the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, authorities announced Monday.

Advertisement

The FBI traced Phelps to an address in Torrington, Conn., by issuing a subpoena to the e-mail service provider attached to the message, and showed up to interview him in December. Phelps, according to the affidavit, told investigators he had a ‘‘right to contact members of Congress and defend his president, and asked if they were in his home because of Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat.

Phelps also said the Democrats who were involved in the impeachment proceedings against Trump should be arrested, according to the affidavit. The FBI agent stated that there was probable cause to believe that Phelps’ threats were meant to interfere with Schiff’s official duties, ‘‘including his responsibilities regarding the previous impeachment proceedings.’’

Phelps was arrested Friday and released on a $25,000 bond. The charges were announced Monday by US Attorney John Durham. .

WASHINGTON POST