A shooting that spanned about five miles across a Missouri city ended with a car crash and a rampage at a gas station Sunday night, leaving five people dead including a police officer and the attacker, authorities said.
The police in Springfield, Mo., said Monday morning that they first received a call about a shooting at 11:24 p.m. Sunday, in the southeast area of the city. While officers were responding, a call came in at a gas station.
Callers told police that a car had crashed at the scene and that someone with a gun had entered the store and started shooting customers.
Advertisement
The first two officers who arrived at the scene, Christopher Walsh and Josiah Overton, were “immediately fired upon by the suspect,” Williams said. Both officers were injured.
When more officers arrived, they made their way into the store and found the attacker dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
They also found three other people dead and another person with a bullet wound.
Walsh died at a hospital. Overton was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
NEW YORK TIMES