A shooting that spanned about five miles across a Missouri city ended with a car crash and a rampage at a gas station Sunday night, leaving five people dead including a police officer and the attacker, authorities said.

The police in Springfield, Mo., said Monday morning that they first received a call about a shooting at 11:24 p.m. Sunday, in the southeast area of the city. While officers were responding, a call came in at a gas station.

Callers told police that a car had crashed at the scene and that someone with a gun had entered the store and started shooting customers.