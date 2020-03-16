Alzheimer’s disease, the most common dementia among older adults, now affects about 5.8 million US residents 65 and older — 10 percent of that age group, according to a new report from the Alzheimer’s Association.

Age is considered the biggest risk factor for Alzheimer’s, with 3 percent of people 65 to 74, 17 percent of those 75 to 84, and 32 percent of people 85 and older having the disease. By 2050, the number of US adults 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is expected to reach 13.8 million, with about half of them 85 or older.

The association’s report attributes the growing number of Americans with Alzheimer’s to the projected aging of the US population, with the West and Southeast regions of the country expected to experience the largest increases in the next five years. Sometimes, people under 65 develop what is called early-onset Alzheimer’s, but that is much less common.