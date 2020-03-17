The routs in Florida and Illinois represented both a vote of confidence in Biden from most Democrats, and a blunt rejection of Sanders’ candidacy by the kind of large, diverse states he would have needed to capture to broaden his appeal beyond the ideological left.

Biden has now amassed the kind of insurmountable delegate lead that is likely to greatly intensify pressure on Sanders to end his campaign.

Former vice president Joe Biden easily defeated Senator Bernie Sanders in the Florida, Illinois, and, according to the Associated Press, Arizona primaries on Tuesday, all but extinguishing Sanders’ chances for a comeback on an Election Day conducted amid a series of cascading disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Sanders, of Vermont, has struggled since his first presidential campaign in 2016 to win over Black voters in larger numbers and to persuade voters who do not share his ethos of democratic socialism that he can be trusted to lead the party into the general election.

In the two biggest states voting on Tuesday, Sanders failed: Biden carried Illinois by a wide margin, keeping intact his winning streak in the large Midwestern primary states, after previously winning in Minnesota and Michigan.

And the victory in Florida was a particularly sharp repudiation of Sanders: Many moderate and conservative Hispanic voters in the state had recoiled from his past praise of leftist governments in Latin America, including his admiring remarks about certain achievements of Fidel Castro’s Cuba.

But the day of voting may have been most notable for a state that did not vote: The turmoil caused by the coronavirus upended plans for a primary election in Ohio, where state officials postponed voting in an abrupt maneuver that barely survived last-minute legal scrutiny. Four other states have also taken steps to delay their primary elections until late this spring, with Maryland on Tuesday becoming the latest to push back voting.

Advertisement

In the states that did vote, there were signs that the virus had dampened voter turnout, and that the Democratic presidential campaigns and other party leaders were not engaged on Tuesday in the traditional all-out push to drive supporters to the polls. Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told voters on Twitter to “remember your health comes first,” while the Sanders campaign released a statement renouncing the muscular get-out-the-vote tactics that have defined its operations in other primaries.

It made for an extraordinary day in the country’s electoral history, featuring candidates who could not campaign in public and party officials who were navigating the delicate line between protecting public safety and the civic right to nominate a candidate for the nation’s highest office.

In a gesture to the gravity of the moment, Biden used much of his brief victory address — via a balky livestream from his Wilmington, Del., home — to discuss the virus and to reassure the country.

“We’ll get through this together,” said Biden. He only fleetingly mentioned Tuesday’s results, noting he had “a very good night,” before directly speaking to Sanders’ youthful supporters, a voting group he is trying to court.

“I hear you; I know what’s at stake; I know what we have to do,” Biden said. “Our goal as a campaign, and my goal as a candidate, is to unify this party and unify this nation.”

Sanders did not deliver a speech about the primary results but earlier in the evening he broadcast his own online address calling for sweeping government action to remedy the economic damage of the crippling virus, including an initiative to give people $2,000 monthly payments for the duration of the crisis.

Advertisement

“We must make certain that this health and economic crisis is not another moneymaking opportunity for corporate America and for Wall Street,” Sanders said.

Biden’s victory in Florida relied in part on a familiar coalition of voters who have supported him in other states, including African-Americans, political moderates, and voters over 50, according to a preelection poll there. But polls suggested that Biden would also finish narrowly ahead of Sanders with people who described themselves as very liberal, and that the former vice president would beat him by double digits among voters who said the economic system needed a complete overhaul.

In all three states, voters said by huge margins that they believed Biden was the candidate best prepared to handle a major crisis.