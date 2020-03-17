It is still possible that the state could slow down the spread of the virus enough to curb the demand for ventilators, the machines that help the sickest patients to breathe. But a panel convened a few years ago by the state found that in the worst-case scenario of a flulike pandemic, New York could be short by as many as 15,783 ventilators a week at the peak of the crisis.

As the coronavirus has swept across New York, officials have become increasingly alarmed about a bleak reality: The state may not have enough ventilators for everybody who could need one.

The panel, the New York State Task Force on Life and the Law, studied ventilators for years before issuing a 2015 report offering guidance for hospitals on how to decide who to ventilate and who to effectively let die during an emergency. The advice is now frighteningly relevant.

While a national stockpile of ventilators exists, it is unclear how that will be doled out. In a conference call on Monday with a group of governors, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, President Trump said that states should not count on the federal government for more ventilators and other equipment. “We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves,” he said, according to a recording of the call.

Most of the New York’s major health systems have declined to provide details about their ventilators or what they will do if they run out. Some hospital administrators have said they believe new measures, such as closures of schools and restaurants, can slow the spread of the virus and keep the number of critically ill people below levels that could overwhelm hospitals.

But officials have repeatedly said that a ventilator shortage is one of their top concerns.

“These ventilators are expensive to begin with, and they are scarce,” Cuomo said Sunday. “You’re going to be thousands short. Thousands.”

In interviews, ventilator manufacturers warned that, amid the pandemic, they do not have the ability to provide New York more ventilators — which can cost at least $25,000 apiece and require significant training to use.

“I’m nervous,” said Dr. Akshay Ganju, an emergency room physician in Westchester County. “I’m steeling myself for the possibility that at some point I’m going to have to look a daughter in the eye and tell her that I don’t have a ventilator for her father.”

Ventilator shortages are already a reality elsewhere, such as Italy, where the high number of coronavirus patients flooded the system, leading some doctors to say they had to choose putting only younger patients on ventilators because they have more life to live.

New York’s hospitals are considered to be among the best in the world. But the state has slightly fewer ventilators per capita than the national average, according to a New York Times comparison of the 2015 state task force report and a study by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

The task force found that in 2015, there were about 7,250 ventilators in New York hospitals and about 1,900 in nursing homes. But the vast majority of them were already being used. Even with the state’s own emergency stockpile, the group found there were only 2,800 available.

The New York State Department of Health has declined to provide updated numbers.

In New York City, Kenneth Raske, president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, a trade organization, said that as of last count, there were slightly more than 2,000 ventilators available, after accounting for ones already in use.

The task force estimated that in a severe pandemic similar to the 1918 Spanish flu — which killed more than 50 million people worldwide — about 18,600 New York patients would need ventilators each week at the peak of such a crisis.

Raske said that over the weekend his organization had been talking with state and federal officials about how to get more ventilators into New York City.

“We are working diligently with our city and state colleagues — and for that matter with the federal government — to make sure that every ventilator that will be needed is available,” he said.

But executives at several ventilator manufacturers said that shortages exist everywhere and it would be difficult to ramp up production quickly to the level that is needed now.

Chris Kiple, CEO of the Seattle-based Ventec Life Systems, said his company was already being inundated with orders from across the world. “To be honest, we’re already picking and choosing where we’re shipping,” he said.

Part of the problem is that the shortage goes far beyond the nuts and bolts of a machine. Ventilators must be operated around the clock by trained employees.

“The fact is that if the pandemic got so bad that we were using all the ventilators, we likely wouldn’t have enough staff to operate them anyway,” said Beth Roxland, a bioethicist who served as executive director of the state’s task force.

Adding to the strain is the fact that some patients on ventilators have remained on them for weeks, before dying or recovering. The state guidelines in the report suggested giving patients 120 hours on ventilator therapy to show improvement before removing them and giving the ventilator to someone else. But some coronavirus patients may need longer to recover.