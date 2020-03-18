A disease that is deadly to the elderly and easily spread by the young has left Florida especially vulnerable. Yet faced with the prospect of dealing a shattering blow to an $86 billion tourism industry, Governor Ron DeSantis has moved more slowly than leaders of some other states to contain a pandemic that is spreading with alarming speed. Whole swaths of the state have yet to begin robust testing, according to state Department of Health data, even as the state refused to close the beaches, some still swarm with college revelers.

In the Florida Keys, swamped with young spring breakers and travelers from around the world, just 16 people had been tested by Monday night. Ten of Florida’s 67 counties have tested no one at all.

MIAMI — At the Florida community of The Villages, the retirement capital of America and the place with the nation’s highest concentration of older people, only 33 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

In many cases, even people who have a known exposure or are exhibiting symptoms have not been offered testing, according to interviews with doctors, patients, and family members across the state.

While testing is falling well short of demand across the country, public health officials say the unique risk in Florida, where 27 percent of the population is over the age of 60, and seven people have already died, creates a serious need for better testing.

A nonprofit health center that opened a drive-through testing site in Palm Beach County was so overwhelmed that it had to stop taking new appointments.

DeSantis, a Republican, was at first reluctant to mandate mass cancellations of public events or restrictions on movement. But Tuesday, after photos on social media showed crowds of tanned young people sunning shoulder to shoulder on the beaches, the governor shut down bars and nightclubs for a month and ordered restaurants to cut their seating capacity by half. He refused to close beaches, though groups will have to be no larger than 10.

New York Times

Fetal tissue rules thwart virus experiments

A senior scientist at a government biomedical research laboratory has been thwarted in his efforts to conduct experiments on possible treatments for the new coronavirus because of the Trump administration’s restrictions on research with human fetal tissue.

The scientist, Kim Hasenkrug, an immunologist at the National Institutes of Health’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana, has been appealing for nearly a month to top NIH officials, arguing that the pandemic warrants an exemption to a ban imposed last year prohibiting government researchers from using tissue from abortions in their work.

According to several researchers familiar with the situation, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity about the sensitive internal dispute, such experiments could be particularly fruitful. Just months ago, before the new coronavirus began to infect people around the world, other US scientists made two highly relevant discoveries. They found that specialized mice could be transplanted with human fetal tissue that develops into lungs— the part of the body the new coronavirus invades. These ‘‘humanized mice,’’ they also found, could then be infected with coronaviruses — to which ordinary mice are not susceptible — closely related to the one that causes the new disease, COVID-19.

Outside researchers said the scientists who created those mice have offered to give them to the Rocky Mountain Lab, which has access to the new virus that causes COVID-19, so the mice could be infected and experiments could be run on potential treatments. Candidates include an existing drug known to boost patients’ immune systems in other circumstances, as well as blood serum from patients recovering from COVID-19.

‘‘When I hear the vice president saying [they’re] doing everything they can to find vaccines [and treatments], I know that is not true,’’ said one scientist familiar with the situation, referring to Vice President Mike Pence’s daily press briefings of the White House coronavirus task force. ‘‘Anything we do at this point could save hundreds of thousands of lives. If you wait, it’s too late.’’

Washington Post

Lawmakers limit governor’s emergency powers

TOPEKA, Kan. — Conservative Republican legislators in Kansas moved Wednesday to limit Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s power to address the coronavirus pandemic after she closed the state’s K-12 schools for the rest of the spring semester.

Conservatives said Kelly’s action was an overreaction. Kansas has at least 18 confirmed coronavirus cases and one COVID-19-related death.

They included language from GOP conservatives in a resolution that would extend a state of emergency declared by Kelly last week to prevent her from invoking a state law giving the governor broad powers to act to “promote and secure the safety and protection of the civilian population.”

And at the urging of Republican Senator Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, senators added a provision to prohibit Kelly from confiscating guns. Kelly has not suggested taking such action.

Associated Press

In Texas, Abbott letting mayors decide

AUSTIN, Texas — Mayors are shuttering bars, governors are closing schools, and President Trump says avoid groups larger than 10 people. Rapidly across the United States, the coronavirus pandemic is thrusting leaders at every level into hard decisions about where people can go, and how many at a time.

But not Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the chief executive in a state of 29 million people.

Texas has reported more than 80 cases of the virus and three deaths related to the virus that causes COVID-19. But even as more and more governors impose sweeping restrictions, Abbott has held firm on deferring decisions about school and business closures to local authorities across 254 counties. It has left the Republican as a major holdout among the dwindling ranks of governors who have defended having a patchwork of different public health restrictions, which in Texas has varied starkly even between neighboring cities as big as Dallas and Fort Worth.

On Wednesday, Abbott suggested his resistance was slipping as caseloads and criticism ticked upward. He said he would make an announcement Thursday but offered no details, only that cities and counties should quickly send him input.

Associated Press