Among those pleading for compassionate release or home detention are the former head of the Cali drug cartel, President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff, and dozens of inmates at New York City’s Rikers Island, part of a jail system that lost an employee to the virus this week.

NEW YORK — Coronavirus has become a “get out of jail’’ card for hundreds of low-level inmates across the country, and even hard-timers are seeking their freedom with the argument that it’s not a matter of if but when the deadly illness sweeps through tightly packed populations behind bars.

Advertisement

“He is in poor health. He is 81 years old,’’ David Oscar Markus, the attorney for cocaine kingpin Gilberto Rodriguez-Orejuela, wrote in emergency court papers this week seeking his client’s release after serving about half of a 30-year drug-trafficking sentence. “When COVID-19 hits his prison, he will not have much of a chance.’’

While widespread outbreaks of coronavirus behind bars have yet to happen, the frenzy of legal activity underscores a crude reality that’s only beginning to sink in: America’s nearly 7,000 jails, prisons, and correction facilities are an ideal breeding ground for the virus, as dangerous as nursing homes and cruise ships but far less sanitary.

Stepped-up cleanings and a temporary halt to visitations at many lockups across the country in the midst of the crisis can’t make up for the fact that ventilation behind bars is often poor, inmates sleep in close quarters, and prisoners share a small number of bathrooms.

“Simply put, it’s impossible to do social distancing,” said David S. Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in Miami.

The 81-year-old Madoff, who is serving a 150-year sentence for bilking thousands of investors in a $17.5 billion Ponzi scheme, had just asked last month to be released early in light of his terminal kidney disease. Now his attorney is calling on all at-risk federal prisoners to be released for their own safety because of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

“The federal prison system has consistently shown an inability to respond to major crises,” Madoff’s attorney Brandon Sample told the Associated Press.

As of Wednesday, two federal Bureau of Prisons staff members have tested positive for coronavirus, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press. One of the staffers works in a correctional facility in Berlin, N.H., and the other works in an office in Grand Prairie, Texas, but there were still no confirmed cases among any of the 175,000 inmates in the Bureau of Prisons system, the person said.

It’s not just attorneys for the wealthy and powerful seeking release.

In New York, public defenders asked judges to release older and at-risk inmates from the city’s beleaguered federal jails, saying pretrial confinement “creates the ideal environment for the transmission of contagious disease.” The motions cite a provision of the Bail Reform Act allowing for the temporary release of pretrial inmates under “compelling” circumstances.

Police departments around the nation are incarcerating fewer people, prosecutors are letting nonviolent offenders out early and judges are postponing or finding alternatives to jail sentences.