The administration’s $1 trillion proposed rescue plan, which forms the basis for fast-moving negotiations on Capitol Hill, includes sending two large checks to many Americans and devoting $300 billion toward helping small businesses avoid mass layoffs. Priorities laid out in a two-page Treasury Department document also include $50 billion to help rescue the airline industry and $150 billion to prop up other sectors, which could include hotels.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1,338 points on Wednesday, or 6.3 percent, virtually wiping out all of the stock market’s gains during President Trump’s entire tenure. Trump told reporters Wednesday that under a ‘‘worst case scenario,’’ the unemployment rate could jump to 20 percent, twice its peak from the financial crisis.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration and congressional leaders rushed on Wednesday to assemble a massive stimulus package aimed at preventing the US economy from plummeting into its worst collapse since the Great Depression, even as the stock market plummeted once again.

The emerging government stimulus package could be unprecedented in its size and velocity, dwarfing the $800 billion stimulus law passed during the Obama administration and the $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program enacted during the Bush administration.

All told, between several legislative packages advanced on Capitol Hill and other actions the government has taken, the White House is pushing an economic plan that is ‘‘over $2 trillion and counting’’ to try to arrest the coronavirus’s economic wrecking ball, a senior administration officials said.

A JPMorgan Chase research note predicted the economy would shrink by 14 percent between April and June, the worst contraction in Post-World War II history.

The global impact of the virus continued to skyrocket. Italy’s coronavirus death toll increased by 475 on Wednesday, the largest daily increase recorded in any country. Iran on Wednesday reported its single biggest jump in fatalities from the coronavirus as another 147 people died, raising the country’s overall death toll to 1,135.

New York state, meanwhile, has roughly 2,500 confirmed cases, more than all but 10 countries in the world. The worldwide total of cases was more than 205,000 Wednesday night, with more than 8,200 deaths.

Describing himself as a “wartime president” fighting an invisible enemy, Trump on Wednesday invoked rarely used emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump tapped his authority under the 70-year-old Defense Production Act to give the government more power to steer production by private companies and try to overcome shortages in masks, ventilators and other supplies.

Trump likened the effort to the measures taken during World War II and said it would require national “sacrifice.’’

“It’s a war,’’ he said. ‘‘I view it as a, in a sense, a wartime president. It’s a very tough situation.”

No longer able to run for reelection on a healthy economy, he was taking on the mantle of a wartime leader after playing down the severity of the crisis for weeks.

The president also employed more nativist, us-vs-them rhetoric at the briefing, continuing his recent habit of referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” which has been sharply criticized as racist. “It’s not racist at all,’’ Trump said. “It comes from China, that’s all.’’

As the US government continued to scramble and escalate its response, Trump ordered Navy hospital ships to states on the coasts. The US and Canada agreed to close their entire border to ‘‘nonessential travel,’’ and Ford and GM announced they would temporarily cease production at their North American plants. A growing number of business groups are petitioning the White House and Congress for economic relief as the total number of US cases approached 8,000.

‘‘The concentration of this drag at its most intense is far bigger than during the 2008 financial crisis,’’ said Bruce Kasman, managing director and Head of Economic Research at JP Morgan Chase.

The Senate on Wednesday also voted to approve a House-passed bill that would spend some $100 billion on paid leave, unemployment insurance, and free testing to people affected by the coronavirus fallout. That vote sends the legislation to Trump for enactment. That followed the passage of another law earlier this month of an $8.3 billion emergency spending package for the public health system.

But attention on Capitol Hill was focused on the next step, as lawmakers faced the need for urgent action to pass a major stimulus bill to stabilize the economy before they, too, are forced to abandon work.

Wednesday evening brought news of the first lawmaker to contract the disease: Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, Republican of Florida, who said he’d been notified that he had tested positive after developing symptoms Saturday, but was already feeling better.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, announced a new process for voting Wednesday aimed at lengthening the time for votes so senators don’t congregate in the well of the Senate. He urged his members to prepare to act.

‘‘I want to repeat, again, the Senate’s going to stay in session until we finish phase three, the next bill, and send it over to the House,’’ McConnell said on the Senate floor.

The new $1 trillion Trump plan would seek to spend $500 billion toward the cash payments to individual Americans, though some people wouldn’t qualify if their income is over a certain level. The Treasury Department outline says the funds would be paid out in two equal amounts, beginning on April 6 and then again on May 18. White House officials have eyed making each check $1,000, but those talks remain ongoing and the amount could grow.

The White House discussions with Republicans would aim to spend another $50 billion to help rescue the airline industry and $150 billion to prop up other sectors, which could include hotels, among others. Some Democrats have raised concerns about how these funds might be used and have called for putting restrictions on firms that receive emergency assistance to assure that employees aren’t laid off while executives pocket large bonuses. The Treasury proposal suggests an ‘‘airline industry secured lending facility’’ that would allow it to make direct loans to ‘‘US passenger and cargo air carriers.’’

Treasury would determine the interest rates and other terms of any loans, but they would include limits ‘‘on increases in executive compensation until repayment of the loans.’’

Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina, a skeptic of the payments, was working with Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah, on a potential compromise in which the funding for the second direct cash payment would instead be used to increase unemployment benefits, Romney told reporters.

Some Republicans said they were prepared to do what they had to, like it or not.

‘‘The amount of spending, does it give everybody pause? A little bit. But you know what? It needs to be done,’’ said Senator Joni Ernst, Republican of Iowa.

One of the goals of the White House’s decision to seek $300 billion for small businesses in the plan would be to help firms continue paying employees, as there has already been a wave of layoffs, particularly at restaurants and other companies where business has suddenly halted.

These credits, which Treasury is calling ‘‘Small Business Interruption Loans,’’ would come with a 100 percent government guarantee. Eligible borrowers would have 500 or fewer employees, and the loan amounts would be targeted to finance six weeks of payroll, capped at $1,540 per week per employee. The loans would come from US financial companies but would have US government backing. The Treasury Department would have the power to issue regulations about interest rates and loan maturities.

