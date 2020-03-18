Many of these white nationalists are embracing “accelerationism,” a fringe philosophy that promotes mass violence to fuel society’s collapse, the law center said.

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s annual report on extremist groups said its count of white nationalist groups has risen 5 percent over the past three years, from 100 in 2017 to 148 in 2018 to 155 in 2019.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A recent surge in white nationalism in the United States has led to a growing threat of violence by factions that embrace bloodshed and advocate for a race war, according to a report released Wednesday by an organization that tracks far-right extremists.

“In their view, political activity is pointless, and escalating violence, on a broad scale, is the only way to bring down the pluralistic, democratic society they want to destroy,” its report says.

The Montgomery, Ala.-based law center described another faction of US white nationalism as “mainstreamers,” who often call themselves members of the “dissident right” and try to appeal to a wider audience.

“Much of the movement’s energy lies in the growing accelerationist wing, which, for the most part, is organized in informal online communities rather than formal groups,” the report says.

Over the past few months, the FBI has arrested a string of suspects linked to white supremacist groups, including The Base and Atomwaffen Division, that have advocated for violence and a race war. The man accused of attacking two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, and killing 51 people in March 2019 devoted a section of his manifesto to the concept of accelerationism.

The law center said Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign energized white nationalists “who saw him as an avatar of their grievances and their anxiety over the country’s demographic changes.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere said that, while the administration hasn’t seen the law center’s report, “President Trump has repeatedly condemned racism, bigotry, and violence of all forms and his policies have reduced violent crime and made communities safer.” Deere also said the law center is a “far-left smear organization that only wants to libel, slander, and defame this president with its lies.’’

Associated Press