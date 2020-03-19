Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who is a Trump ally, was among several GOP senators voicing concern or outright opposition to the idea on Thursday — even as McConnell unveiled the trillion-dollar stimulus plan, which would be the starting point for negotiations with Democrats.

President Trump has expressed support for that in recent days, but he has also shifted between numerous ideas amid waves of opposition.

WASHINGTON — Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell released a massive economic stimulus bill Thursday to fight the coronavirus’s fallout, even as opposition emerged from some key Republicans to one of the central elements of the plan: direct cash payments to many Americans.

McConnell called for those talks to start Friday, and senators said the situation was so dire they must not recess until they reach a deal to pass it.

“We are facing the abyss,” said Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida. “We are facing circumstances for which there is no playbook.”

A number of economists have predicted that the US economy will plunge into a recession and that the unemployment rate could spike, because so many Americans are staying home for fear of catching the coronavirus.

Many businesses are struggling to pay their bills and laying off workers.

The travel industry has been hit particularly hard, but a widening range of companies are now raising alarms.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher Thursday, after a volatile session, as investors weighed fresh evidence of a sharp economic decline against efforts in the United States and Europe to offset the damage.

By the end of the day, which had started with a sharp drop, the S&P 500 index had risen by less than 1 percent. Shares in Europe also scratched out small gains.

Oil prices, which had collapsed by more than 20 percent on Wednesday, rebounded strongly.

The centerpiece of the Senate GOP’s plan — building upon a proposal revealed Wednesday by the Treasury Department — would be hundreds of billions of dollars sent to Americans in the form of checks, as a way to flood the country with money and try to blunt the dramatic pullback in spending that has resulted from the coronavirus scare.

The legislation would would provide checks of $1,200 per adult for many families, as well as $500 for every child in that family.

Families filing joint tax returns would receive up to $2,400 for the adults.

The size of the checks would diminish for those earning more than $75,000 and phase out completely for those earning more than $99,000.

The poorest families, those with no federal income tax liability, would see smaller benefits, though the minimum would be set at $600.

The precise design of the payments had remained fluid as talks on Capitol Hill continued, with lawmakers scrambling to finalize the legislation. The emerging opposition to direct payments underscored that key elements of the plan could be very much subject to change — especially since it still must be negotiated with Democrats in both chambers of Congress.

As the administration tries to get ahead of the cascading impacts of the coronavirus, Trump has already shifted course once this week, abandoning, for now, a proposed payroll tax cut in favor of direct payments, which he said could have a faster impact.

Some of his allies, though, aren’t convinced.

“Direct payments make sense when an economy is beginning to restart. Makes no sense now, because it’s just money. What I want is income, not one check. I want you to get a check you count on every week, not one week,” Graham told reporters, adding that he was about to talk to the newly named White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to share his views.

Senate Appropriations chairman Richard C. Shelby, Republican of Alabama, also voiced opposition to direct cash payments.

“I personally think that if we are going to help people, we ought to direct the cash payments maybe as a supplement to unemployment, not to the people that are still working everyday,” Shelby said.

“You know, just a blanket cash check to everybody in America that’s making up to $75,000, I don’t know the logic of that.”

Oftentimes, congressional leaders will try to get broad support for legislation before introducing it, but many are now rushing to complete a bill fast, given the growing fears about the economy’s downward trajectory.

Still, the newly voiced opposition to cash payments added to the uncertainty about how quickly Congress would be able to finalize the giant stimulus plan all parties agree is needed as the coronavirus overtakes American life and the economy.

Democrats were working on their own proposals, which shun corporate loan programs being included by the Republicans — such as $50 billion for airlines — suggesting that there will be difficulty in reaching bipartisan agreement.

The small-business section, which Rubio led, would offer loans to businesses with fewer than 500 employees; it’s aimed at helping them survive the downturn.

The $300 billion for the loans would be made available through lenders certified by the Small Business Administration, like banks and credit unions, with the maximum loan capped at $10 million.

The portion of the loan used by a small businesses to cover payroll could be forgiven if the employees are retaimed through June 30. Loans given to firms with tipped employees, such as bars and restaurants, could be forgiven if they are used to provide additional wages to employees.

The bill also outlines in greater detail the terms for receiving targeted help from the federal government, as proposed earlier by the Trump administration. The legislation includes $50 billion in “loans and loan guarantees” for passenger airlines; $8 billion for “cargo air carriers”; and $150 billion for other “eligible businesses,” a category administration officials have suggested could include the hotel and cruise industries. The legislation appears to give the Treasury Department wide authority to say which businesses qualify for this $150 billion fund.

Democrats have demanded that any companies receiving bailouts adopt things like a $15 minimum wage and end stock buybacks. The GOP bill says no “officer or employee” coudl get compensation above $425,000 until after March 1, 2022.