Gabbard, who had been one of only three candidates and the only woman remaining in the Democratic primary, said she would throw her support to former vice president Joe Biden, who has accumulated a nearly insurmountable lead in the delegate count. Throughout the race, Gabbard’s campaign struggled to gain traction, never breaking double digits in state or national polls. She won only two delegates in the primary contests, both in American Samoa, where she was born.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who ran a foreign policy-focused campaign for the presidential nomination of a party she sharply criticized, announced Thursday that she was dropping out of the race.

In a video posted to social media on Thursday, Gabbard said she felt she could better serve the country in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in her capacity as a major in the Hawaii Army National Guard.

“Our nation is facing an unprecedented global crisis that highlights the inextricable bonds of humanity, and how foreign policy and domestic policy are inseparable,” she said. “The best way I can be of service at this time is to continue to work for the health and well-being of the people of Hawaii and our country in Congress, and to stand ready to serve in uniform should the Hawaii National Guard be activated.”

Gabbard, who resigned her vice chairmanship at the Democratic National Committee in 2016 to endorse the presidential campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Biden’s closest competitor this year, said she had “great appreciation” for Sanders’s work.

She also cited her relationship with Biden’s son Beau, who served in the Delaware Army National Guard and died in 2015.

“Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” she said. “I’m confident that he will lead our country guided by the spirit of aloha — respect and compassion — and thus help heal the divisiveness that has been tearing our country apart.

NEW YORK TIMES