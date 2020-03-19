OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum is planning to offer to air a recorded, one-hour television program in place of a live ceremony to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The program will be offered to television stations statewide for broadcast on April 19 in place of a live ceremony at the museum, museum executive director Kari Watkins said Thursday.

The program is to include the traditional reading of the names of the 168 people killed in the 1995 bombing and 168 seconds of silence.