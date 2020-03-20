“If there are actions that I can take that will save lives in the midst of this pandemic, no matter how difficult, then I have an obligation,” Pritzker said. The Democrat said he was trying to prevent “potentially tens of thousands” of deaths but urged people not to panic.

Pritzker’s order, which takes effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and is set to expire April 7, still allows the state’s 12.6 million residents to head outside to buy groceries and medicine.

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar dramatic efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“For the vast majority of you already taking precautions, your lives will not change very much,” he said, adding that people can continue to shop for groceries, visit pharmacies and gas stations, and exercise outdoors. People also can continue to pick up meals from restaurants, he said.

Pritzker acknowledged that the state doesn’t have the resources or “the desire” to enforce the order to limit individuals’ actions, but he said law enforcement will take action if necessary.

The stay-at-home order will also mean schools statewide remain closed until April 8, he said.

Pritzker had previously ordered all schools statewide to shut down through the end of March and limited gatherings to 50 people to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state. He also closed dine-in service at bars and restaurants, but allowed businesses to continue delivery or carryout options.

The governors of California and New York have issued similar orders.

Associated Press

Federal tax filing deadline extended into July

WASHINGTON — American taxpayers will have until July 15 to file their tax returns, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday, a move intended to offer additional reprieve to individuals and companies in the middle of the coronavirus.

The move follows an earlier decision by the Treasury Department, at the direction of President Trump, to allow individuals and companies to defer tax payments until July 15.

Guidance released this week said individual taxpayers can defer up to $1 million of federal income tax, and companies can defer up to $10 million of tax payments for 90 days.

Mnuchin has said that delaying tax payments will inject $300 billion of temporary liquidity into the US economy. For those expecting a refund, he encouraged taxpayers to file by April 15 so that they can receive those funds.

The move by the Treasury Department and the IRS does not affect state income taxes, but some states have started announcing their own delays.

New York Times

NYC fire department hit with positive tests, quarantines

NEW YORK — It began last week when an Emergency Medical Services worker contracted the coronavirus from his girlfriend.

Three days later, more than 20 of these workers, who form part of the New York City Fire Department, were in isolation for potential exposure to the virus, either through their colleagues, patients or off-duty contacts.

By Wednesday morning, three Fire Department employees had tested positive.

Now, more than 150 members of the department are in quarantine, including dozens of EMS workers, according to union and department officials.

The speed with which the coronavirus has affected the department’s ranks has rattled New York City’s ambulance crews at a time when these workers may be pivotal in managing a surge of patients with the illness.

Workers say there are already shortages in equipment and manpower, meaning New York’s emergency response system could be hamstrung as the virus works its way through the Fire Department and the city.

The Fire Department’s 4,500 Emergency Medical Services workers — which include paramedics and emergency medical technicians — respond to about 4,000 emergency calls a day, according to city data.

New York Times

National Spelling Bee postponed

The Scripps National Spelling Bee won’t be held as scheduled this year because of the coronavirus, meaning years of preparation by some of the country’s top spellers could go for naught.

Scripps cited state and federal recommendations against large gatherings Friday as it canceled plans to hold the contest during the week of May 24. Scripps said it would try to reschedule for later this year but did not commit to a new date. It’s possible the bee won’t be held at all.

‘‘Canceling the bee would cause an emotional breakdown for most spellers,” Navneeth Murali, a 14-year-old bee veteran from Edison, N.J., told the Associated Press.

“It would basically be crushing their dreams.’’

Navneeth’s parents joined with families of other top spellers to send an e-mail to executive director Paige Kimble, urging her to reschedule.

Kimble expressed confidence that the logistics of holding a bee later this year could be worked out.

The bee’s rules require only that participants not move beyond eighth grade before Aug. 31, which means if this year’s bee were held later than that, the competition could include some ninth-graders for the first time.

The Scripps bee began in 1925 and this year’s, if it happens, would be the 93rd.

The contest was not held from 1943-45 because of World War II.

Associated Press

Indiana pushing back state primary vote to June

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s political leaders announced Friday that they agreed to push back the state primary by nearly a month, to June 2, and to allow all voters to cast mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Governor Eric Holcomb said during a news conference with the state GOP and Democratic Party chairmen that only during such emergency times would he support moving the primary from its scheduled May 5 date.

The announcement came as state health officials reported Friday that Indiana now had COVID-19 cases in all the state’s major population centers, with cases now being confirmed in the Evansville and Terre Haute areas.

Indiana’s 23 new cases reported Friday raised the statewide total to 79, including two patients who died.

Associated Press