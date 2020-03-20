Then there are the industries and companies that do not immediately come to mind as front-line casualties but are still lobbying for their causes to be addressed as Congress prepares to allocate $1 trillion or more in response to the crisis.

And that’s to say nothing of the casinos, airlines, and franchise owners, all of whom have signaled that they, too, will need relief from the federal government to survive.

WASHINGTON — Restaurants say they need $325 billion in federal assistance. Boeing wants $60 billion. The travel industry has requested $250 billion, and manufacturers are seeking $1.4 trillion in loans to deal with the economic devastation being wrought by the coronavirus.

The prospect of a bailout of a scale without precedent has set off a rush to the fiscal trough, with businesses enduring undeniable dislocation jostling with more opportunistic interests to ensure they get a share.

Sportswear company Adidas is seeking support for a long-sought provision allowing people to use pretax money to pay for gym memberships and fitness equipment — despite the mandatory closure of fitness facilities in many jurisdictions during the outbreak.

Drone-makers are urging the Trump administration to grant waivers they have been seeking that would allow them to be used more widely — including to deliver medical supplies or food without risking human contact that could spread the virus.

Movers are requesting $187 million in assistance to make up for revenue lost as a result of a Defense Department order halting moves, while Airbnb is asking Congress to give tax breaks and access to small business loans to people who lost income from a decline in home rentals.

Then there are the pig farmers. They are citing the coronavirus in renewing their call for the federal government to expedite foreign worker visas, with an executive at the National Pork Producers Council noting in an e-mail: “many Americans have experienced empty meat cases in recent days, as we adapt to the surge in demand.”

While the halls of the Capitol are eerily quiet, lobbyists are burning up the phone lines and flooding e-mail inboxes trying to capitalize on the stimulus bills moving quickly through Congress. President Trump has already signed into law a coronavirus relief package including funds to provide sick leave, unemployment benefits, free coronavirus testing, and food and medical aid to people affected by the pandemic.

Negotiations over a new bill, which had been estimated to cost $1 trillion, kicked off in earnest Thursday night. Senate Republicans unveiled legislation that included $58 billion in loans and loan guarantees for passenger airlines and cargo carriers, $150 billion for unspecified “eligible businesses” and $300 billion for small-business loans as well as direct cash payments to many Americans. Democrats in the House and Senate will have their own proposals.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hope to see the legislation pass the Senate on Monday. It could be the largest economic rescue bill in history.

“The only industry that hasn’t been slowed down by the virus is the lobbying industry,” said Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat.

Gregory Walden, an official with the drone industry trade association, the Small UAV Coalition, did not entirely dismiss the idea that his group was being opportunistic.

“If you’re opportunistic in helping people, that’s the right kind of opportunism,” said Walden, a former chief counsel of the Federal Aviation Administration.

But Sean Kennedy, an executive at the National Restaurant Association, said the flurry of lobbying in recent weeks has complicated the efforts of groups like his seeking Washington’s support to prop up struggling industries.

“The challenge for us is that there are people who are using this crisis as a way to revisit past legislative battles that have nothing to do with coronavirus or the people suffering from it,” Kennedy said.

He said more than 40 state governments have ordered restaurants to be closed or drastically limited in service, which could lead to the elimination of 5 million to 7 million jobs over the next three months. The $325 billion in assistance his group is seeking includes $145 billion to help cover operations and pay employees.

“Our goal is not to profit — our goal is simply to survive,” Kennedy said, dismissing the potential of an anti-bailout backlash.

Matt Haller, an executive at the International Franchise Association, which represents franchise businesses, is advocating $300 billion in loans and other assistance.

“We are literally talking about hundreds of thousands of small franchise businesses — from gyms to day care centers to restaurants and hotels — all without customers, who need capital now in order to protect the greater public health,” Haller said.

There is a key distinction between most of the industries seeking help from Washington now and the banks that received bailouts during the 2008 financial crisis, said Tori Emerson Barnes, an executive at the US Travel Association.

“This is an unforeseeable natural disaster, national disaster,” she said. “We’re not talking about people that have been acting badly.”

