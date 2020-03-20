A third of the United States is at risk of flooding this spring, including 23 states and 128 million Americans. That’s according to the spring flood outlook released by the National Weather Service on Thursday.

The forecast for significant spring flooding comes a year after one of the worst seasons on record in 2019. But this year, the flooding isn’t expected to be quite as severe.

The Northern Plains and Upper Midwest are forecast to be most at risk, but flooding concerns stretch along the entire Mississippi River. As spring rains increase and snowmelt to the north surges into river basins, a number of rivers and streams may overflow their banks and inundate nearby land.