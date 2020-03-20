Trump said he was tapping the Defense Production Act to order American businesses to manufacture and send supplies, like testing kits, ventilators, and masks, to hospitals preparing to be overwhelmed by a wave of coronavirus cases. But he gave conflicting accounts as to when he officially invoked the rarely used order — and even if he had ultimately done so — and did not specify which companies he was marshaling for the effort. Trump had said earlier in the week he would tap the act as needed; he then added Friday that he has put that “in gear.”

WASHINGTON — Defending his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, an angry President Trump on Friday lashed out at reporters and broke with his own health officials on the science of the outbreak.

The president also announced an effective closure of the US border with Mexico, prohibiting most travel except for trade. That brings it in line with the restriction on the Canadian border earlier this week. The United States is also suspending interest on student loans to help young people cope with job losses and the financial crunch.

As Congress debated a financial relief package that could reach $1 trillion, officials again urged Americans to maintain social distancing. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, applauded strict new measures put in place by the governors of California and New York to limit mobility.

But Trump and Fauci broke openly during the White House briefing on the possible effectiveness of new drugs being explored to treat the virus.

In an extraordinary exchange, Trump and Fauci publicly sparred on whether a malaria drug would work to treat people with coronavirus disease.

The scene played out on national television as anxious Americans heard conflicting answers from a just-the-facts scientist and a president who operates on gut instinct.

Reporters asked both men — first Fauci, then Trump — if a malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine could be used to prevent COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. A day earlier, when Fauci wasn’t with him at that briefing, Trump had called attention to the drug.

On Friday, Fauci took the reporter’s question and got right to the point.

“No,” he said. “The answer ... is no.

“The information that you’re referring to specifically is anecdotal,” Fauci added firmly. “It was not done in a controlled clinical trial, so you really can’t make any definitive statement about it.”

He went on to explain that the Food and Drug Administration is looking for a way to make the drug available to patients for emergency use, but in a manner that gives the government data about whether it’s safe and effective. Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH and in more than 30 years has handled HIV, SARS, MERS, Ebola, and now the new coronavirus.

Currently, there is no medicine specifically approved for treating COVID-19.

As the two men took turns at the podium, Trump said he disagreed with the notion that there is no magic drug for the coronavirus disease. “Maybe and maybe not, ” he said. “Maybe there is, maybe there isn’t. We have to see.”

He struck an upbeat note, while trying not to directly challenge Fauci.

“I think without seeing too much, I’m probably more of a fan of that ... maybe than anybody, ” he said. ‘‘But I’m a big fan, and we’ll see what happens. And we all understand what the doctor said is 100% correct. It’s early.

‘‘You know, I see things that are impressive ... we’re going to know soon,’’ the president added. “And it’s very effective. It’s a strong — it’s a strong drug. So, we’ll see.”

The president spent much of the Friday briefing in a fury, sparring with reporters he deemed overly critical of the government’s response. And he again painted an unrealistically rosy picture of the outlook, as doctors and nurses have already made desperate appeals for help even as the anticipated wave of new patients has yet to hit.

Trump scoffed at questions about continued testing shortfalls and deficiencies in medical supplies, suggesting that even mentioning the issues was problematic. When asked to speak directly to those marooned at home and frightened, Trump voiced objection to the question itself.

“I say that you’re a terrible reporter,” Trump responded.

‘‘I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people,” he added. ‘‘The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope. And you’re doing sensationalism.”

Vice President Mike Pence, when asked the same question later in the briefing, responded, “Don’t be afraid; be vigilant.’’

More than 200 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States and sickness from the disease is on the rise, with hospitals at risk of being overrun. Most people who get it have only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he implored Trump during a phone call Friday morning to invoke the Korean War-era act immediately to order the manufacture of ventilators and other critically needed medical gear. The president told Schumer he would and then could be heard on the telephone yelling to someone in his office to do it now, said Schumer’s spokesman, Justin Goodman.

Later at the briefing, Trump said he had actually activated the measure Thursday night. He declined to reveal any companies he had ordered to step up production, though, and then walked back his claim, saying, “You know, so far, we haven’t had to” because companies are volunteering.